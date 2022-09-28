ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

New '227' area code coming to parts of Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Marylanders will soon be welcoming a new area code. The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that 227 will be the new area code in the same geographic area currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. The commission voted on the new area...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as Virginia braces for Hurricane Ian impact

(WSET) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

DC nonprofit aims to stop gun violence with 'Guns Down Hands Up' event

WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. nonprofit is holding an event next month to raise awareness about alternative solutions to gun violence. Last year, 7News Anchor Robert Burton reported about the boxing event the nonprofit hosted, “Guns Down Hands Up." The event encouraged teens to put down guns and put on boxing gloves instead. The event featured speakers on financial literacy, emotional intelligence and more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Walkout#Linus K12#Protest#Racism#Pride Liberation Project#Lgbtqa#Virginians
WJLA

FEMA deploys response team to Va. to help with Hurricane Ian's impact

VIRGINIA (7News) — FEMA deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to Virginia on Wednesday to support the Commonwealth ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected impact. IMAT teams consist of logistics, operations, and planning experts who interact directly with the state and district emergency management personnel. The team will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Family of Hae Min Lee to appeal ruling that released Adnan Syed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Hae Min Lee said Wednesday that they intend to file an appeal to reverse the judge's ruling that released Adnan Syed from prison. “Young Lee filed the attached notice of appeal based on violations of his family’s right to meaningfully participate in the September 19, 2022, hearing on the motion to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction," said Steve Kelly, the lawyer for the Lee family. "The notice of appeal is the first step in seeking the Maryland Court of Special Appeals’ review of the potential violations of Maryland’s victim’s rights statutes in connection with the hearing.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WJLA

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

TEDCO Helps Galen Robotics Democratize Microsurgery Using Robotics

Local Maryland company Galen Robotics joined Good Morning Washington to discuss how the company is on the verge of helping local and community hospitals and surgery centers to have access to the latest equipment and newest technologies through their Surgery-as-a-Service models. Their goal is to expand the benefits of microsurgery and surgical robotics by enabling precise surgical maneuvers through human-machine cooperation. Galen Robotics makes surgeon’s lives easier through assistive technology in the operating room. Upon clearance, the company expects to be the first to launch a surgical robotic platform “as a service.”
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy