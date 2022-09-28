Gallen did not factor into the decision against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out six and also walked a batter. Gallen retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced before he allowed a two-out double to Trey Mancini in the bottom of the fifth, which was followed by a two-run homer from Chas McCormick. The right-hander would allow only three singles and a walk for the remainder of the game, though he also plunked a batter. Gallen holds a 2.16 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in September to go along with a 41:5 K:BB over that span. He lines up to take on the Brewers on the road in the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO