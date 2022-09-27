ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
uab.edu

Theatre UAB opens new season with musical “A New Brain,” from Oct. 12-16

Will present “A New Brain,” an energetic, sardonic and comical musical about a composer during a medical crisis, from Oct. 12-16. Originally premiering off-Broadway in 1998, “A New Brain” — from the Tony Award-winning authors of “Falsettos” — has captivated audiences with its laughter, heart and pulsing soul.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB School of Dentistry renews $3.2 million from NIH to train future dentistry academicians

The funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academicians nationwide and recognizes the UAB Dental Academic Research Training program. The UAB DART program provides a broadened interdisciplinary research experience for exceptionally motivated trainees in a research-intensive and collaborative academic environment. The funding renewal allows the pipeline program to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
hooversun.com

New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace

About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Heersink School of Medicine identifies four new research focus areas

In 2018, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine became part of an elite group: one of only eight Academic Medical Centers that attained more than $100 million in net research funding growth over five years from the National Institutes of Health. This remarkable accomplishment was guided by a strategic plan created in 2014, the AMC21, which included specific research focus areas that have driven our plans for the past eight years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB study on chorioamnionitis directly harming the brains of preterm infants receives NIH funding for further exploration

The University of Alabama at Birmingham received funding from the National Institutes of Health to explore long-term adverse outcomes of chorioamnionitis for lung and brain development in both human preterm infants and animal models. “Preterm birth rate is among the highest in Alabama,” said Viral G. Jain, M.D., assistant professor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hendrix College#Linus College#Uab
WAFF

Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
DECATUR, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wbrc.com

Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
uab.edu

Parents get a night out, and so do the kids with ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out

ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out provides cool, creative activities for children ages 5-12. While adults enjoy a night out, children will participate in hands-on arts activities led by ArtPlay teaching artists. Parents can purchase Kids Night Out for an evening on their own or in conjunction with upcoming performances presented...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy