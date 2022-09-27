Read full article on original website
uab.edu
Welch selected to attend Northeast Workshop to Learn About Multicultural Philosophy
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Brynn Welch, Ph.D., associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Philosophy, was selected to attend The Northeast Workshop to Learn About Multicultural Philosophy. The annual event is a week long summer institute with the goal of equipping philosophy...
uab.edu
Monthly gift of halal chicken donated to UAB’s Blazer Kitchen by Birmingham Islamic Society
Muhammad Saleem, Birmingham Islamic Society treasurer, helps unload boxes of halal chicken. Thanks to the Birmingham Islamic Society, shoppers who keep halal now have access to fresh protein that fits their dietary needs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s on-campus food pantry, Blazer Kitchen. Muslim shoppers, including students,...
uab.edu
Theatre UAB opens new season with musical “A New Brain,” from Oct. 12-16
Will present “A New Brain,” an energetic, sardonic and comical musical about a composer during a medical crisis, from Oct. 12-16. Originally premiering off-Broadway in 1998, “A New Brain” — from the Tony Award-winning authors of “Falsettos” — has captivated audiences with its laughter, heart and pulsing soul.
uab.edu
UAB School of Dentistry renews $3.2 million from NIH to train future dentistry academicians
The funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academicians nationwide and recognizes the UAB Dental Academic Research Training program. The UAB DART program provides a broadened interdisciplinary research experience for exceptionally motivated trainees in a research-intensive and collaborative academic environment. The funding renewal allows the pipeline program to...
hooversun.com
New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace
About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
uab.edu
Heersink School of Medicine identifies four new research focus areas
In 2018, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine became part of an elite group: one of only eight Academic Medical Centers that attained more than $100 million in net research funding growth over five years from the National Institutes of Health. This remarkable accomplishment was guided by a strategic plan created in 2014, the AMC21, which included specific research focus areas that have driven our plans for the past eight years.
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
uab.edu
UAB study on chorioamnionitis directly harming the brains of preterm infants receives NIH funding for further exploration
The University of Alabama at Birmingham received funding from the National Institutes of Health to explore long-term adverse outcomes of chorioamnionitis for lung and brain development in both human preterm infants and animal models. “Preterm birth rate is among the highest in Alabama,” said Viral G. Jain, M.D., assistant professor...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
Cooper Green Mercy hospital: 50 years of taking care of the needy and a plan for the future
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, the facility that has cared for Jefferson County’s underserved population, is celebrating its 50th year this fall—and at the same time preparing for the next 50 and beyond with a brand new $120 million, five-story building. One word usually comes to mind for...
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
WAFF
Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
Bham Now
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
uab.edu
Parents get a night out, and so do the kids with ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out
ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out provides cool, creative activities for children ages 5-12. While adults enjoy a night out, children will participate in hands-on arts activities led by ArtPlay teaching artists. Parents can purchase Kids Night Out for an evening on their own or in conjunction with upcoming performances presented...
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
