Football

News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
The Spun

Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0

Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Keys to all 6 of Friday's high school football games

The stakes continue to rise with high school football season now into its sixth week of games. Some teams are thriving while others have faltered early on, though there is still time for most to turn things around. Three of the 11 squads within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area are off this week. Two played Thursday night as Ryan hosted Fort Worth South Hills and Denton traveled to face Frisco Independence.
DENTON, TX
CBS Sacramento

Fallout from Amador High's cancelled football season will be felt by other teams

SUTTER CREEK - The canceling of Amador High School's varsity football season may have indirect consequences on other school sports. The district decided to cancel Amador's season for an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate group chat involving players and coaches. The group chat is still under review, but some belief it to have "racial undertones" towards players at another high school.With Amador High School football season now canceled, it will likely leave a hole in the school's booster club revenue.Booster clubs play a critical role in paying for sports-related expenses. It pays not only for football but often the expenses for...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
texashsfootball.com

Week 5 Texas HS Football 1A Team of the Week

Vote at the bottom of the article for who you think our overall Week Five TexasHSFootball Team of the Week should be. It was an intriguing top 10 1A Division I showdown last Friday as #1 Westbrook looked to stay unbeaten as it hosted #9 Garden City. Westbrook tried to...
GARDEN CITY, TX

