SUTTER CREEK - The canceling of Amador High School's varsity football season may have indirect consequences on other school sports. The district decided to cancel Amador's season for an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate group chat involving players and coaches. The group chat is still under review, but some belief it to have "racial undertones" towards players at another high school.With Amador High School football season now canceled, it will likely leave a hole in the school's booster club revenue.Booster clubs play a critical role in paying for sports-related expenses. It pays not only for football but often the expenses for...

SUTTER CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO