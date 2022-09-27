Read full article on original website
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back
Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
