Best Home Equity Loan Rates

If you’re looking for a lump sum of money to help renovate your home, consolidate debt for a lower interest rate or cover another major expense, then a home equity loan might be a good option, depending on how much equity you have in your home.

Equity is the difference between your home’s value and what you still owe on your mortgage. Tapping your equity through a home equity loan is just one way to access it, and unlike some types of loans, it will allow you to get the full amount upfront. But to make sure it’s worth the cost to finance, it’s important to first calculate how much you will pay in interest.

Forbes Advisor compiled a list of the best home equity loan lenders primarily based on their starting interest rate, noting those that excel in various areas. We also graded them based on credit access and speed to close as well as whether they offer low fees or discount promotions.

The interest rates are reflected as annual percentage rates (APRs) as of September 14, 2022. We also considered each lender’s combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio requirement, which is calculated by dividing the sum of all the loans on the property by its current value. Most lenders require owners to retain a CLTV ratio of 80% or less, but some are willing to go higher.