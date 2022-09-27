ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
Essence

My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America

Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
howafrica.com

Malawi Signs $350M Compact With MCC In Washington

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera and theUnited States Secretary of State Antony Blinken presided over the signing of a Millennium Challenge Corporation compact (MCC) worth US$350 million, on Wednesday. The Malawian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Sosten Gwengwe and MCC CEO Alice Albright inked the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) MOU...
AFP

Pakistan FM warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

Pakistan's foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In contrast to some previous Pakistani officials, the foreign minister -- whose mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated in 2007 -- offered no warm words for the Taliban.
