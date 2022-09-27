Read full article on original website
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
U.N. Security Council open to sanctioning Haiti gangs and those who arm, finance them
Members of the United Nations Security Council appear poised to support a U.S.-backed resolution to sanction Haiti’s gang leaders and those arming and financing them, but warned that such measures must not have adverse humanitarian consequences on the population, which is already facing “an alarming situation.”
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Pakistan's FM to Taliban: 'Not Wise to Fight With Women of Your Country'
Pakistani top diplomat Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said "this is not an issue for the West," but "for the Islamic world and Muslim women across the Islamic world."
howafrica.com
Malawi Signs $350M Compact With MCC In Washington
Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera and theUnited States Secretary of State Antony Blinken presided over the signing of a Millennium Challenge Corporation compact (MCC) worth US$350 million, on Wednesday. The Malawian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Sosten Gwengwe and MCC CEO Alice Albright inked the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) MOU...
BBC
Pakistan attack: Chinese national shot dead at Karachi dental clinic
An armed attacker posing as a dental patient has killed a man and injured two other people at a clinic in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi. All three were Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals and had operated the dental clinic in the area for 40 years. Detectives say the attacker, who...
Pakistan FM warns of consequences to Taliban isolation
Pakistan's foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In contrast to some previous Pakistani officials, the foreign minister -- whose mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated in 2007 -- offered no warm words for the Taliban.
