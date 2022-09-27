ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history

For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons.  Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift.  In recognition of this historical contribution, the College […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gag#Linus College#Oie#Lenfest#Student Activities#Hispanic
mississippifreepress.org

Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education

Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
COLLEGES
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey

Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
EDUCATION
9&10 News

Supporting Recovery on Ferris State’s Campus with C.R.E.W.

“I had dabbled with substances a little bit in high school, but it wasn’t until college that I kind of went left when I always intended to go right,” says Scott Winkle. Scott Winkle knows how much fun college can be, but he also knows that the decisions you make there can impact you for the rest of your life.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Washington Examiner

GWU law professor says students ask him if they can speak freely in class

A law professor at George Washington University says multiple students have come to visit him in his office to ask if they can espouse conservative or libertarian beliefs openly in classes. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C., wrote last month that as the new...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

Professor's Prior Restraint Lawsuit Against Collin College Can Go Forward

From Judge Amos Mazzant's decision Monday in Phillips v. Collin Community College Dist. (E.D. Tex.) (see also Keith Whittington's post on the underlying controversy, and my post from when the lawsuit was filed):. This case arises from a series of statements—a newspaper publication, an interview, class discussions, and social media...
COLLEGES
BBC

Maynooth University student centre project cancelled

A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
COLLEGES
bestcolleges.com

Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students

A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
EDUCATION
districtadministration.com

Will schools ever provide universal free meals? Now, help is on the way

Serving healthy and free school meals to all students is a key pillar of the wide-ranging effort to tackle child hunger. School meal programs have not yet reached their potential to improve children’s health or reduce hunger, the administration says. A “healthy meals for all” approach would transform school meal programs into an integral part of the school day to “engage children around healthy food,” says the White House’s new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
CHARITIES
eatonredink.com

Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan

Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy