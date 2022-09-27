Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Record number of high school graduates turning their backs on college, leading to uncertain futures
High school graduates have been increasingly turning their backs on getting college degrees. Experts are now warning that the gamble could backfire big time. College enrollment has dipped by nearly 10%, which comes out to about 1.4 million students opting out of getting degrees. On TikTok, influencers bragging, "My career...
St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history
For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons. Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift. In recognition of this historical contribution, the College […]
Professor finds most students can't differentiate between US and Russian Constitutions
A professor found that a vast majority of his university students were unable to tell the U.S. Constitution from the Russian constitution. Nicholas Giordano, a professor of Political Science at Suffolk Community College in New York and a Campus Reform Higher Education fellow, gives his students a citizenship exam at the beginning of a new semester.
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education
Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey
Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
Supporting Recovery on Ferris State’s Campus with C.R.E.W.
“I had dabbled with substances a little bit in high school, but it wasn’t until college that I kind of went left when I always intended to go right,” says Scott Winkle. Scott Winkle knows how much fun college can be, but he also knows that the decisions you make there can impact you for the rest of your life.
GWU law professor says students ask him if they can speak freely in class
A law professor at George Washington University says multiple students have come to visit him in his office to ask if they can espouse conservative or libertarian beliefs openly in classes. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C., wrote last month that as the new...
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
Professor's Prior Restraint Lawsuit Against Collin College Can Go Forward
From Judge Amos Mazzant's decision Monday in Phillips v. Collin Community College Dist. (E.D. Tex.) (see also Keith Whittington's post on the underlying controversy, and my post from when the lawsuit was filed):. This case arises from a series of statements—a newspaper publication, an interview, class discussions, and social media...
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled
A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students
A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
'This is my first lockdown. In college.' A day in the life of the school-lockdown generation
One of my students broke the news: “We’re on lockdown.” I didn't know then that my daughter's school was, too.
Will schools ever provide universal free meals? Now, help is on the way
Serving healthy and free school meals to all students is a key pillar of the wide-ranging effort to tackle child hunger. School meal programs have not yet reached their potential to improve children’s health or reduce hunger, the administration says. A “healthy meals for all” approach would transform school meal programs into an integral part of the school day to “engage children around healthy food,” says the White House’s new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan
Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
