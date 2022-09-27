Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street fuels Tim and Aggie affair theories with latest spoilers
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey. Regular Corrie viewers will recall how Sally and Tim's intimacy issues following his triple heart bypass earlier this year led Tim to confide in Aggie, who encouraged him to open up to Sally about what his health scare has done to him mentally.
digitalspy.com
16 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stu makes a difficult decision after weeks of trying to clear his name. Elsewhere, James says his goodbyes to Weatherfield, while Summer gets herself in trouble again. Here's a full collection of 16 big moments coming up. 1. Stu suffers another...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch to come clean over feelings for Will Taylor
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Harriet Finch is set to finally come clean over her feelings for Will Taylor. In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, Will is stunned to discover that Harriet and Dan Spencer are dating. Harriet recently started dating Dan, although deep down, she doesn't feel a lot...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale eyes possible Emmerdale role
Hollyoaks actress Angela Lonsdale has her eyes on a potential role in Emmerdale. Having appeared as policewoman and wife to Curley Watts, Emma Taylor, in Coronation Street from 2000-2003, and as 'Scary' Sue Buchanan in Holby City for a bit, she's quite the familiar face on the soap patch. "I've...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster's new season might be most chaotic yet as viewers praise lineup
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster has introduced a brand new quintet of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to impress Greg Davies. And while this may prove a difficult endeavour at times, Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican have certainly won the hearts of several audience members, who took to social media to praise a great start to the new season.
digitalspy.com
I think it would make sense for Sandra to be killed off in the storm
So there is two weeks to go until the anniversary episodes and it is looking like Sandra will be killed off in the storm after Liv finds out about her wicked plan which would make sense as there is no way Liv will ever forgive for what she has done.
digitalspy.com
How do you keep up to date with soaps?
There's so many episodes and so limited time to catch up on everything. I watch Corrie, Emmerdale and Eastenders and I'm constantly about 3-8 episodes behind. I try to watch 1 from each 1 everyday but I end up watching 1 and that's it for the day as I'm too tired. If I watch Corrie I'll also catch up on Emmerdale during the Corrie ad breaks, killing 2 birds with 1 stone. You have to literally watch Emmerdale every damn day in order to keep up with it. Corrie and Eastenders there's slightly more leeway but the episodes are longer. I'm not even a really busy person as I have free time outside of work which I waste on these soaps.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - How Should Certain Characters Exit?
Would it match their crimes, immoral behaviour or be an exit fit for a legandary figure?. Are their formers characters final scenes you would have changed?. 1. Kate left a couple of months later anyway, would of been much simpler for them to have left together. 2. It seemed pointless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 5: Triple Elimination - October 1 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Another step closer to the end, and tonight sees the remaining acts all perform to book their places in next week's semi final. 8 become 5 tonight as it's a TRIPLE elimination, although. one of those going sustains an injury and has to withdraw and unmask. Last eliminated. Cactus -...
digitalspy.com
ED: 50th TEASERS
Not tbat much, she would head back to see her before she dies. Passionate reunion Will & Harriett? cant imagine it'd be Mack/Charity... if she finds out before the storm he's been a naughty boy. Could be in for a surprise return and it's Robert & Aaron? Then Aaron gets squashed by a giant marrow .
digitalspy.com
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - October 1 - 8pm - ITV1
Sir Tom - Antonia, Emilie & Thomas, Lee, Rachel, Claire, Rhys, Jake. Week 4 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633777-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-four.html. Week 5 preview (spoilers) - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/634784-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-at-latest-contestants-in-fifth-blind-auditions.html. Shades of the mad doctor from last week who nobody turned for. I quite like this but I can see others may think it's a bit karaoke.
digitalspy.com
What drama was this?
Hello - if anyone can help me out with this I'd be well impressed!. I have a memory of a drama from a good 15 - 20 years ago - possibly on the BBC, maybe not - and for the life of me I can't remember what it was called. It's set in London, I think.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who releasing vinyl boxset with Tom Baker
Doctor Who has announced a vinyl boxset release for one of Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor audio plays. A limited-edition signed box for Baker's 2010 story 'Demon Quest' has been put up for pre-order by Zavvi for £169.99, with the price slashed £20 right now. The set releases officially on December 2, 2022.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou discusses long-term future on soap
Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has reassured fans she won't be leaving Summer Bay any time soon. The Leah Patterson actress first joined the soap in 2000, though she has no intention of saying goodbye to the character just yet. "I...
digitalspy.com
My SCD - Series 14
Welcome to my fourteenth Strictly Series. It's been quite a while, but I'm finally back with one of these games. Last series, Jaymi Hensley and Amy Dowden won beating Keisha Buchanan and Giovanni Pernice, Carlotta Edwards and Gorka Marquez and Alexander Demetriou and Katya Jones. Who will win this series? I will start revealing the contestants one by one.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague explains why she waited to tell Tommy Fury about pregnancy
Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague announced recently that she was expecting her first child with other half Tommy Fury. Now she's been answering fan questions about her pregnancy on Instagram Stories, and revealed that she didn't actually tell Tommy on her first day of knowing she was with child. Explaining why,...
digitalspy.com
Tenth Doctor Audio Adventures on BBC Sounds
Not sure if mentioned elsewhere, couldn't see a thread. There are currently three Tenth Doctor audios on BBC Sounds. I think there is another one left in the series which should be added soon. Each one is time limited so listen to "Death and the Queen" first as it is...
digitalspy.com
Coolio has died
Sky News is reporting that the rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. Gangsters Paradise was a massive hit for him. RIP https://news.sky.com/story/gangstas-paradise-rapper-coolio-dead-at-59-12707272. Posts: 6,384. Forum Member. ✭. 29/09/22 - 03:01 #3. occy wrote: ». Gangsters Paradise was a massive hit for him. RIP https://news.sky.com/story/gangstas-paradise-rapper-coolio-dead-at-59-12707272. I remember he also...
digitalspy.com
Halloween Ends director defends Kills following negative response
Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has defended Halloween Kills after receiving a negative response for the film. In an interview with SFX Magazine as a part of their Halloween Horror Special, the director stood by his movie and reiterated that it was exactly the kind of movie he had set out to make.
digitalspy.com
The Suicide Squad star James Gunn marries Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland
The Suicide Squad star James Gunn has tied the knot with Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland. The filmmaker shared on social media that he had what sounds like an incredible wedding weekend, complete with a DC vs Marvel softball game where Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad star Michael Rooker played on both teams!
Comments / 0