Coronation Street fuels Tim and Aggie affair theories with latest spoilers

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey. Regular Corrie viewers will recall how Sally and Tim's intimacy issues following his triple heart bypass earlier this year led Tim to confide in Aggie, who encouraged him to open up to Sally about what his health scare has done to him mentally.
16 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stu makes a difficult decision after weeks of trying to clear his name. Elsewhere, James says his goodbyes to Weatherfield, while Summer gets herself in trouble again. Here's a full collection of 16 big moments coming up. 1. Stu suffers another...
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch to come clean over feelings for Will Taylor

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Harriet Finch is set to finally come clean over her feelings for Will Taylor. In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, Will is stunned to discover that Harriet and Dan Spencer are dating. Harriet recently started dating Dan, although deep down, she doesn't feel a lot...
Taskmaster's new season might be most chaotic yet as viewers praise lineup

Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster has introduced a brand new quintet of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to impress Greg Davies. And while this may prove a difficult endeavour at times, Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican have certainly won the hearts of several audience members, who took to social media to praise a great start to the new season.
How do you keep up to date with soaps?

There's so many episodes and so limited time to catch up on everything. I watch Corrie, Emmerdale and Eastenders and I'm constantly about 3-8 episodes behind. I try to watch 1 from each 1 everyday but I end up watching 1 and that's it for the day as I'm too tired. If I watch Corrie I'll also catch up on Emmerdale during the Corrie ad breaks, killing 2 birds with 1 stone. You have to literally watch Emmerdale every damn day in order to keep up with it. Corrie and Eastenders there's slightly more leeway but the episodes are longer. I'm not even a really busy person as I have free time outside of work which I waste on these soaps.
Soaps - How Should Certain Characters Exit?

Would it match their crimes, immoral behaviour or be an exit fit for a legandary figure?. Are their formers characters final scenes you would have changed?. 1. Kate left a couple of months later anyway, would of been much simpler for them to have left together. 2. It seemed pointless...
ED: 50th TEASERS

Not tbat much, she would head back to see her before she dies. Passionate reunion Will & Harriett? cant imagine it'd be Mack/Charity... if she finds out before the storm he's been a naughty boy. Could be in for a surprise return and it's Robert & Aaron? Then Aaron gets squashed by a giant marrow .
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - October 1 - 8pm - ITV1

Sir Tom - Antonia, Emilie & Thomas, Lee, Rachel, Claire, Rhys, Jake. Week 4 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633777-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-four.html. Week 5 preview (spoilers) - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/634784-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-at-latest-contestants-in-fifth-blind-auditions.html. Shades of the mad doctor from last week who nobody turned for. I quite like this but I can see others may think it's a bit karaoke.
What drama was this?

Hello - if anyone can help me out with this I'd be well impressed!. I have a memory of a drama from a good 15 - 20 years ago - possibly on the BBC, maybe not - and for the life of me I can't remember what it was called. It's set in London, I think.
Doctor Who releasing vinyl boxset with Tom Baker

Doctor Who has announced a vinyl boxset release for one of Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor audio plays. A limited-edition signed box for Baker's 2010 story 'Demon Quest' has been put up for pre-order by Zavvi for £169.99, with the price slashed £20 right now. The set releases officially on December 2, 2022.
Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou discusses long-term future on soap

Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has reassured fans she won't be leaving Summer Bay any time soon. The Leah Patterson actress first joined the soap in 2000, though she has no intention of saying goodbye to the character just yet. "I...
My SCD - Series 14

Welcome to my fourteenth Strictly Series. It's been quite a while, but I'm finally back with one of these games. Last series, Jaymi Hensley and Amy Dowden won beating Keisha Buchanan and Giovanni Pernice, Carlotta Edwards and Gorka Marquez and Alexander Demetriou and Katya Jones. Who will win this series? I will start revealing the contestants one by one.
Tenth Doctor Audio Adventures on BBC Sounds

Not sure if mentioned elsewhere, couldn't see a thread. There are currently three Tenth Doctor audios on BBC Sounds. I think there is another one left in the series which should be added soon. Each one is time limited so listen to "Death and the Queen" first as it is...
Coolio has died

Sky News is reporting that the rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. Gangsters Paradise was a massive hit for him. RIP https://news.sky.com/story/gangstas-paradise-rapper-coolio-dead-at-59-12707272. Posts: 6,384. Forum Member. ✭. 29/09/22 - 03:01 #3. occy wrote: ». Gangsters Paradise was a massive hit for him. RIP https://news.sky.com/story/gangstas-paradise-rapper-coolio-dead-at-59-12707272. I remember he also...
Halloween Ends director defends Kills following negative response

Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has defended Halloween Kills after receiving a negative response for the film. In an interview with SFX Magazine as a part of their Halloween Horror Special, the director stood by his movie and reiterated that it was exactly the kind of movie he had set out to make.
The Suicide Squad star James Gunn marries Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland

The Suicide Squad star James Gunn has tied the knot with Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland. The filmmaker shared on social media that he had what sounds like an incredible wedding weekend, complete with a DC vs Marvel softball game where Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad star Michael Rooker played on both teams!
