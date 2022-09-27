Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Dolphins injury report: 2 out, 7 questionable vs. Bengals
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Wednesday, as they prepare for their Thursday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) have both been ruled out for the contest. Miami also listed seven players as questionable – quarterback...
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Watch the refs ridiculously blow DPI, cost Cowboys TD after big Pollard run
After two drives with Matt Farniok at left guard, the Cowboys moved Jason Peters into the role. The returns came on the first play with Peters as running back Tony Pollard broke loose behind the nine-time Pro Bowler. Following the 46-yard gain, Dallas set up shop in the Giants’ red...
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Going to the Bengals' game against the Miami Dolphins? Here's what it could cost you
Let's face it: It's not cheap to go to a Bengals game in Cincinnati. Ticket demand (and prices) increased following the Bengals' appearance at Super Bowl 56 earlier this year, and that's not counting the price you might pay for parking, concessions and other game-day costs. ...
