Cincinnati, OH

CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO

