We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sophia Bush’s dream role has nothing to do with showing up on the big screen. The actress and well-known activist is most passionate about the part she plays in creating a happy, healthy planet. To kick off the job, she recently partnered with manufacturing company 3M to reveal the brand’s Climate Innovation Center in Battery Park where visitors can see, touch, and learn about new future-proofing materials that are accessible to homeowners. Essentially, the pop-up is a place for people to be empowered to scale up their impact with their own renovations. “We can’t ask for it if we don’t know about it,” shares Bush. “The UN climate report is very doom and gloom; touring this center and realizing solutions exist was the little sliver of hope I needed.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO