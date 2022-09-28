Read full article on original website
Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B
A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
Essence
When you purchase these amazing sauces, you give back to farmers in Jamaica!
In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their business. During the last episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with the owner of an authentic Jamaican sauce brand, Scotch Boyz.
packagingoftheworld.com
Kao Zdravlje products
Label design for over 100 domestic products for the Serbian company “Kao Zdravlje”. The premium appearance justifies the healthy and high-quality taste obtained from 100% fruit and vegetables.
Create Your Own Greenhouse At Home
Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waste360.com
Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative
Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm, has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company. "Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's...
NYLON
Two Gen-Z-loved Brands Have Collabed On an Otherworldly Fragrance
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Skin care brand Youth To The People’s collaboration with DedCool fragrances come together as most things do today—after a DM exchange. Brand founders Greg Gonzalez and Carina Chaz initially bonded over shared feelings about sustainability and responsibility in the beauty industry, and it made way for their eventual product partnership. Now, after over two years of correspondence and development Youth To The People and Dedcool are debuting their fresh new fragrance called “Cosmic Release”, that will be available beginning September 29. The.
Recycling Today
Pellenc ST, Ampacet collaborate on recycling of black PET
Tarrytown, New York-based Ampacet Corp. and Pellenc ST, Pertuis, France, are partnering to develop methods to assess the detectability of dark polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging in optical sorting. Plastics separated into mono-material streams at material recovery facilities (MRFs) are scanned by near-infrared technology (NIR) to recognize the resin type used...
Benzinga
Berry Global and Mars, Incorporated Announce the Launch of Recycled Content Packaging
Together the companies are driving positive societal impact through new M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® packaging with 15% recycled plastic. Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is collaborating with snack and treats leader Mars, Incorporated to launch its popular pantry-sized treats in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) jars that have been optimized to be lighter weight and include 15% post-consumer resin (PCR). With the shared mission of creating more sustainable packaging solutions, Berry and Mars will launch the new jars for the M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® brands later this month.
Paxiom to Showcase New Automated Solutions at Pack Expo
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Paxiom will showcase its latest automated packaging machine technology at Pack Expo International in Chicago from October 23 - 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005237/en/ The latest Paxiom innovations in bagging, check weighing and robotic pick & place cells will be on display at Pack Expo International. (Photo: Business Wire)
packagingoftheworld.com
ACADEMIC PLANNER COVER DESIGN VOLUME 8.0
I have designed some of the Academic Planner Covers and here are 4 of those. Those covers were designed for Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publisher. Those 4 designs are sorted by some trendy geometric shape design concepts with eye soothing colours. All of the designs are created on the Adobe...
packagingoftheworld.com
HERIOSE – FRENCH WHISKY
Maison Boinaud approached us to create a new look in the spirits market, without breaking with tradition. This century-old cognac house is embarking on a new adventure: the creation of a French whisky distilled in Charentais stills. Our concept: the French Twist. Shake up the heritage, mixing it to create...
foodondemandnews.com
Panelists Discuss Bringing the Restaurant Experience Home Through Packaging Innovation
With restaurants continuing to get more of their business through delivery orders, maintaining the quality of the food is becoming increasingly paramount. In order to ensure the quality of the food is as good at the office or at home as it would be in a restaurant, package developers are getting creative. A trio of representatives from packaging companies were on hand to discuss that innovation during a panel at Food On Demand’s Off-Premises Packaging Summit on Tuesday.
foodmanufacture.co.uk
Fresh dog food manufacturer doubles production
Fresh dog food manufacturer and delivery service Butternut Box has scaled up its production capabilities to double capacity. The increase in capacity has been funded with a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK, which will allow it to add new production lines to its current operation. Butternut Box creates a...
domino
A Communal Composting Bin Is Just One of Sophia Bush’s Eco-Friendly Home Projects
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sophia Bush’s dream role has nothing to do with showing up on the big screen. The actress and well-known activist is most passionate about the part she plays in creating a happy, healthy planet. To kick off the job, she recently partnered with manufacturing company 3M to reveal the brand’s Climate Innovation Center in Battery Park where visitors can see, touch, and learn about new future-proofing materials that are accessible to homeowners. Essentially, the pop-up is a place for people to be empowered to scale up their impact with their own renovations. “We can’t ask for it if we don’t know about it,” shares Bush. “The UN climate report is very doom and gloom; touring this center and realizing solutions exist was the little sliver of hope I needed.”
