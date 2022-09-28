Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Protests in Havana flare up for second night as blackouts persist
HAVANA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cubans protested in the streets of Havana for a second night late on Friday over continued blackouts across several neighborhoods, in some of the largest single rallies in the city since widespread anti-government demonstrations last July.
With Ukraine at war, officials hope to bring tourism back to areas away from fighting
The war displaced millions of Ukrainians. But officials are trying to entice citizens to travel around the country for pleasure again.
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
The president of the European Union's executive arm has traveled to Bulgaria to emphasize the EU's determination to stop relying on Russian energy imports
Comments / 0