Toatl Oat Milk
Full flavoured oat milk. That’s 100% Yum. Designed by Boldinc. Sanitarium Australia, one of Australia’s leading breakfast cereals and vegetarian products producers, approached us with a challenge to create a flavoured oat milk brand which will attract traditional milk drinkers who are curious about exploring milk alternatives. By...
Fire In The Hole: The Plunderin’ Pirate Game
In early 2021, Dave and Julian of McMiller entertainment set out to create a category-busting tabletop party game that would offer everything from strategy to dexterity. When they approached Jim Kennelly about packaging design, the general concept and gameplay were in place, but they needed help bringing the visual identity to life.
Da Shu Xia Grilled Seafood Sambal
The story about the brand: A young parent from Malaysia Pandamaran New Village in the early years of 1989 wanted to nurture their five children so they could survive in the challenging world. They opened a stall in front of their house beneath a big tree to sell seafood barbecue dishes with their homemade seafood grilled sambal, and that’s how the name Da Shu Xia came.
10 awesome packaging projects designed in Ukraine
In this special issue of Packaging You Shouldn’t Miss, we picked 10 packaging projects designed in Ukraine. We started this special issue to showcase and also support Ukrainian design agencies and designers. I hope these projects inspire you and be sure to register/login to your account now to submit your latest packaging projects.
HERIOSE – FRENCH WHISKY
Maison Boinaud approached us to create a new look in the spirits market, without breaking with tradition. This century-old cognac house is embarking on a new adventure: the creation of a French whisky distilled in Charentais stills. Our concept: the French Twist. Shake up the heritage, mixing it to create...
