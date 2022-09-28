ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
packagingoftheworld.com

Toatl Oat Milk

Full flavoured oat milk. That’s 100% Yum. Designed by Boldinc. Sanitarium Australia, one of Australia’s leading breakfast cereals and vegetarian products producers, approached us with a challenge to create a flavoured oat milk brand which will attract traditional milk drinkers who are curious about exploring milk alternatives. By...
LIFESTYLE
packagingoftheworld.com

Fire In The Hole: The Plunderin’ Pirate Game

In early 2021, Dave and Julian of McMiller entertainment set out to create a category-busting tabletop party game that would offer everything from strategy to dexterity. When they approached Jim Kennelly about packaging design, the general concept and gameplay were in place, but they needed help bringing the visual identity to life.
HOBBIES
packagingoftheworld.com

Da Shu Xia Grilled Seafood Sambal

The story about the brand: A young parent from Malaysia Pandamaran New Village in the early years of 1989 wanted to nurture their five children so they could survive in the challenging world. They opened a stall in front of their house beneath a big tree to sell seafood barbecue dishes with their homemade seafood grilled sambal, and that’s how the name Da Shu Xia came.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Italy#Navigli#Frantoio#Coratina#Ogliarola#Braille
packagingoftheworld.com

10 awesome packaging projects designed in Ukraine

In this special issue of Packaging You Shouldn’t Miss, we picked 10 packaging projects designed in Ukraine. We started this special issue to showcase and also support Ukrainian design agencies and designers. I hope these projects inspire you and be sure to register/login to your account now to submit your latest packaging projects.
DESIGN
packagingoftheworld.com

HERIOSE – FRENCH WHISKY

Maison Boinaud approached us to create a new look in the spirits market, without breaking with tradition. This century-old cognac house is embarking on a new adventure: the creation of a French whisky distilled in Charentais stills. Our concept: the French Twist. Shake up the heritage, mixing it to create...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy