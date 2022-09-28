Read full article on original website
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister
(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
North Korea Backs Russia's Proclaimed Annexations, Criticises U.S. 'Double Standards'
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing the United States of applying "gangster-like double standards" in interfering in other country's affairs. State media KCNA reported on a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the proclaimed annexation, which...
King Charles, Stepping Back From Campaigning, Will Not Go to Egypt Climate Summit
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will not attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, a royal source said on Sunday, as the new monarch steps back from his previous high-profile campaigning roles. Buckingham Palace sought government advice about the United Nations COP27 summit and it...
Belarus's Lukashenko Accuses Ukraine of Border Provocations
LONDON (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused neighbouring Ukraine on Tuesday of sending 15,000 troops to the border area to build defences and conduct reconnaissance, actions that he called "provocations". Lukashenko allowed his close ally Russia in February to use Belarus as a staging post for its invasion of...
Canada’s Justin Trudeau vows to hold Iran’s ‘bloodthirsty’ regime accountable amid ongoing protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to hold the "bloodthirsty" regime of Iran accountable for the families of victims aboard PS752.
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
Kerry: Western Ministers Dodged 'Family Photo' With Russian Envoy at Climate Talks
KINSHASA (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday some Western ministers avoided a so-called family photo of participants at climate talks in Kinshasa because they were uncomfortable with the presence of Russia's representative. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shattered relations with the West, complicating international efforts to...
Lula, Bolsonaro Seek New Allies for Tight Brazil Runoff
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger were hunting endorsements on Tuesday, party officials said, as they fine tuned their campaigns for a runoff in an election that has proven more competitive than expected. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won 48.4% of the votes on...
Biden Affirms U.S. Support for Japan After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden reinforced Washington's "ironclad commitment" to Japan's defense during a phone call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the White House said. The two leaders jointly condemned the missile test, and confirmed they would work...
White House Urges Russia to Provide Counter-Offer on Griner
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine. White House press secretary Karine...
North Korean Missile Launch 'Deliberately Provocative,' EU Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with...
Lawyers Overwhelmed by Requests to Help Russians Avoid Fighting in Ukraine
(Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine. Lawyers and civil society groups say they have been overwhelmed by demands for support since President...
Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Resigns, Citing Health Reasons
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post. "Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.
Russian Journalist Sobchak Faces Investigation - TASS
LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak faces a criminal investigation over a story that police suspect was "fake", state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in law enforcement. Sobchak, whose late father was the mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s and worked closely...
India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
Japan Won't Rule Out Counterattack Capabilities to Strengthen Defence, Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan won't rule out any options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday. "In light of this situation, we will continue to examine all options - including...
