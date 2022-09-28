ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor

(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister

(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
US News and World Report

North Korea Backs Russia's Proclaimed Annexations, Criticises U.S. 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing the United States of applying "gangster-like double standards" in interfering in other country's affairs. State media KCNA reported on a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the proclaimed annexation, which...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Belarus's Lukashenko Accuses Ukraine of Border Provocations

LONDON (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused neighbouring Ukraine on Tuesday of sending 15,000 troops to the border area to build defences and conduct reconnaissance, actions that he called "provocations". Lukashenko allowed his close ally Russia in February to use Belarus as a staging post for its invasion of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kerry: Western Ministers Dodged 'Family Photo' With Russian Envoy at Climate Talks

KINSHASA (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday some Western ministers avoided a so-called family photo of participants at climate talks in Kinshasa because they were uncomfortable with the presence of Russia's representative. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shattered relations with the West, complicating international efforts to...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Lula, Bolsonaro Seek New Allies for Tight Brazil Runoff

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger were hunting endorsements on Tuesday, party officials said, as they fine tuned their campaigns for a runoff in an election that has proven more competitive than expected. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won 48.4% of the votes on...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Affirms U.S. Support for Japan After North Korea Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden reinforced Washington's "ironclad commitment" to Japan's defense during a phone call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the White House said. The two leaders jointly condemned the missile test, and confirmed they would work...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

White House Urges Russia to Provide Counter-Offer on Griner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine. White House press secretary Karine...
POTUS
US News and World Report

North Korean Missile Launch 'Deliberately Provocative,' EU Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Lawyers Overwhelmed by Requests to Help Russians Avoid Fighting in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine. Lawyers and civil society groups say they have been overwhelmed by demands for support since President...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Resigns, Citing Health Reasons

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post. "Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russian Journalist Sobchak Faces Investigation - TASS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak faces a criminal investigation over a story that police suspect was "fake", state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in law enforcement. Sobchak, whose late father was the mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s and worked closely...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
WORLD

