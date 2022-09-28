Read full article on original website
The Interview: Sarah Goldman, Senior Portfolio Manager, GPE
Sarah Goldman is the Senior Portfolio Manager at GPE, the British property development and investment company. GPE owns properties in the West End such as the West side of Hanover Square and in the City of London such as the Bloomberg Headquarters. Hanover has recently seen an extensive 1.3 acre development, comprising of exquisite contemporary buildings, reimagined heritage architecture and a new public space all within proximity to the new eastern entrance of the Elizabeth line’s Bond Street station.
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in September 2022
September saw an influx of store openings nationwide, with few permanent retail closures. However, a number of brands and retailers experienced a temporary halt to operations this month, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. News about UK economy continued to dominate during September, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation...
Ted Baker signs for new store at Merry Hill shopping centre
Ted Baker has signed for a new 2,500 sq ft store at Merry Hill shopping centre in the West Midlands, set to open later this year. The new store will stock the brand’s full range of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, and will be located on the upper level between luxury jewellers Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks, the latter having recently committed to a significant upsize at Merry Hill.
Shaftesbury announces first visible recycling store on Carnaby Street
Shaftesbury has announced the opening of the first visible recycling unit on Carnaby Street. The space, named Are You Mad, serves as both a plastic sorting facility and a retail store. The store, located at 56B Carnaby Street, collects plastic waste from local businesses, shoppers and their growing community, which...
BFC announces 'Celebration of London Fashion Week' programme
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced a 'Celebration of London Fashion Week' programme, taking place from Thursday 6 to Thursday 13 October 2022. A curated programme of unique experiences, events and promotions, will celebrate creativity in London following a scaled back London Fashion Week (LFW) subsequent to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
