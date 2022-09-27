ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

pharmaceutical-journal.com

Consider testing all hospital patients with a record of penicillin allergy, says new guidance

Guidelines for penicillin allergy de-labelling services have been published by the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI). The new guidelines recommend that “all patients labelled as ‘penicillin allergic’ attending secondary or tertiary care should be considered for penicillin allergy testing, as these patients often receive alternative antibiotics that are sub-optimal and can lead to extended hospital stays”.
The Independent

Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns

A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
News-Medical.net

Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
News-Medical.net

Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
archyworldys.com

Durable protection against COVID-19

A study of more than 10 million inhabitants of North Carolina (United States) has shown the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses, and prior infection both to reduce the risk of future infection and to avoid hospitalization and death. The research, published in the scientific journal ‘Journal of the American...
contagionlive.com

Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection

Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
AboutLawsuits.com

Thyroid Cancer Risk Linked to Paraquat, Roundup and Other Pesticides: Study

Amid rising concerns about the side effects of Roundup, Paraquat and other controversial pesticides, new research suggests residential use of the weed killers could increase the risk of thyroid cancer. In a study published in the September 2022 issue of the The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers with...
Verywell Health

A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants

The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
AboutLawsuits.com

Gardasil Vaccine Lawyers Are Applying for Leadership Positions in Recently Established MDL

As the U.S. District Judge presiding over all federal Gardasil lawsuits continues to establish the organizational structure for the recently formed MDL (multidistrict litigation), a number of lawyers have filed applications to serve in leadership positions and take actions during pretrial proceedings that will benefit all individuals pursuing claims over debilitating injuries caused by the HPV vaccine.
The Hill

Health Care — Public uninformed about new booster shots

🏈 A new chapter with the NFL and Congress: Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force, is demanding answers after a brutal hit on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In other health news, many adults say they don’t know anything about the new COVID-19 booster...
nypressnews.com

New Omicron strains on the horizon could drive future COVID waves | CBC News

This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health and medical science news. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can do that by clicking here. Scientists are closely watching new Omicron subvariants that can evade immunity better than previous strains. The new subvariants have the potential...
