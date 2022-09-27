Read full article on original website
CDC tracking 3 new COVID-19 variants as some experts warn cases could increase
Some experts are predicting another surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this fall as new variants are spreading nationwide. Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest variants.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Consider testing all hospital patients with a record of penicillin allergy, says new guidance
Guidelines for penicillin allergy de-labelling services have been published by the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI). The new guidelines recommend that “all patients labelled as ‘penicillin allergic’ attending secondary or tertiary care should be considered for penicillin allergy testing, as these patients often receive alternative antibiotics that are sub-optimal and can lead to extended hospital stays”.
AboutLawsuits.com
Beovu Lawsuit Over Eye Injury Cleared to Move Forward After Judge Rejects Novartis’ Motion to Dismiss
Novartis will continue to face a Beovu lawsuit, involving allegations that the drug maker failed to warn that the macular degeneration eye injection may cause severe retina damage, after a federal judge rejected an argument that the claims are pre-empted since the FDA approved the warning label. Beovu (brolucizumab) was...
LAW・
Medical News Today
What is the life expectancy for someone with a leaking heart valve?
A leaking heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes blood to flow backward in the heart. A person’s life expectancy with a leaking heart valve depends on which valve is leaking, the leak’s severity, and whether treatment is needed. In a healthy heart, valves control the direction of...
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns
A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
News-Medical.net
Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
archyworldys.com
Durable protection against COVID-19
A study of more than 10 million inhabitants of North Carolina (United States) has shown the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses, and prior infection both to reduce the risk of future infection and to avoid hospitalization and death. The research, published in the scientific journal ‘Journal of the American...
contagionlive.com
Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection
Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
AboutLawsuits.com
Thyroid Cancer Risk Linked to Paraquat, Roundup and Other Pesticides: Study
Amid rising concerns about the side effects of Roundup, Paraquat and other controversial pesticides, new research suggests residential use of the weed killers could increase the risk of thyroid cancer. In a study published in the September 2022 issue of the The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers with...
A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants
The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
AboutLawsuits.com
Gardasil Vaccine Lawyers Are Applying for Leadership Positions in Recently Established MDL
As the U.S. District Judge presiding over all federal Gardasil lawsuits continues to establish the organizational structure for the recently formed MDL (multidistrict litigation), a number of lawyers have filed applications to serve in leadership positions and take actions during pretrial proceedings that will benefit all individuals pursuing claims over debilitating injuries caused by the HPV vaccine.
LAW・
New Drug for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Provide Another Treatment Option
Olokizumab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is being looked at as a potential treatment for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a recent clinical trial, the drug worked better than a placebo and was on par with current RA treatments. If approved, the drug would be another option for RA patients who...
Health Care — Public uninformed about new booster shots
🏈 A new chapter with the NFL and Congress: Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force, is demanding answers after a brutal hit on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In other health news, many adults say they don’t know anything about the new COVID-19 booster...
NFL・
nypressnews.com
New Omicron strains on the horizon could drive future COVID waves | CBC News
This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health and medical science news. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can do that by clicking here. Scientists are closely watching new Omicron subvariants that can evade immunity better than previous strains. The new subvariants have the potential...
Migraine sufferers have treatment choices – a neurologist explains options
Migraine headaches currently affect more than 1 billion people across the globe and are the second-leading cause of disability worldwide. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. households have at least one member who suffers from migraines. An estimated 85.6 million workdays are lost as a result of migraine headaches each year. Yet...
