A Facelift For Groveland And Hetch Hetchy
Sonora, CA – Using trash pickers, gloves, and garbage bags, over 30 volunteers took part in the first annual Groveland and Hetch Hetchy Facelift: Act Local Cleanup last weekend. Visit Tuolumne County along with local businesses teamed up with Yosemite Facelift, which has been cleaning up the Yosemite Valley...
Plane Crash At Pine Mountain Lake Airport
Groveland, CA – A plane crash at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport last night resulted in the aircraft overturning. The call of a downed plane came in around 6 p.m., sending Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies rushing to the airport, located on Elderberry Way in the Pine Mountain Lake community, three miles northeast of Groveland. Tuolumne sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, tells Clarke Broadcasting that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found the plane upside down on the runway. While ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, luckily, no injuries were reported in the crash. The plane was able to be righted.
Drainage Pipe Installation To Stall HWY 49 Traffic In Angels Camp
Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect delays for the next month on a section of Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. Caltrans has hired Quimu Contracting Inc., based in Dixon, to complete the estimated $275,00 project. Crews will install drainage pipe systems at culverts along the highway from half-mile south of Red Hill Road to Gun Club Road. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue until November.
Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
Tuolumne County Covid Community Levels Drop To ‘Green’
Sonora, CA — For the first time since the CDC began using its current COVID tracking methodology, and color system, Tuolumne County has dropped to the lowest notch of the scale for COVID community levels. It is now in the “green” zone. It is one of 2,376 counties, nationwide,...
Update: Crash And Stuck Vehicle Closes Highway 108
Update at 3:15 p.m.: The CHP has released new information regarding a head-on crash on Highway 108 in East Sonora that resulted in one person being flown from the scene and led to a logging truck’s load shifting, but the semi was not involved in the collision. The wreck happened around 7:24 a.m. east of the Hess Avenue exit, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 87-year-old Michiko Kitchen of Sonora was driving a 2008 Ford Escape, eastbound on Highway 108, east of Hess Avenue, at about 55 miles per hour. At that same time, 53-year-old, Janice Leslie of Twain Harte was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition westbound at the same rate of speed. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “Kitchen allowed her vehicle to cross over the double yellow lines, directly in front of Leslie’s vehicle, resulting in a head-on crash.” The impact caused Leslie’s SUV to go off the roadway and down the embankment. Kitchen’s SUV came to rest on the highway. Kitchen sustained moderate injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Leslie had minor injuries. Machado added that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this crash.
Peterson, Vivian
Longtime Tuolumne County resident Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, Born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away at her home in Sonora Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Youngest child born to Fred Pease and Lucy Silva Pease, and a fourth generation descendant of the Pease-Ferguson...
Calaveras Undersheriff Macedo Announces Upcoming Retirement
San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Jim Macedo, will be retiring on October 7. Macedo has worked in, or supervised, every division, unit and team within the sheriff’s office. Following the death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz in 2015, Macedo also served as undersheriff for eight months, until the appointment of Sheriff Rick Dibasilio.
Metal Pipe Thrown At Vehicle Results In Soulsbyville Man’s Arrest
Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man armed with a metal pipe was arrested for vandalism and brandishing the weapon. A report of a disturbance on Tuesday night involving several people, one of which was armed with a stick, brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to the Stoney Brook Mobile Home Park in the 16000 block of Allision Way, off Highway 108 in Soulsbyville. Once on scene, deputies questioned witnesses and learned that 48-year-old Bryan Keith Cognetti had gotten into an argument with another male. Cognetti reportedly had a metal pipe and displayed it in a rude or threatening manner. The victim claimed to be in fear for his life and began backing away. He then picked up a rock and threw it, striking Cognetti in the leg.
Nunes, Nola
Nola Mary Nunes, Born July 24, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/24/2022. Age: 81. Residence: Groveland, CA.
Pooch Rescued After Missing For Three Days
Mariposa County, CA – Black Labrador Ash got himself into a soggy situation this week, with the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office coming to his rescue. Ash’s owner put out this flyer on social media asking for help finding his pooch, which he called the “nicest dog in the world.” Ash had been missing since Saturday, Sept. 24th. Luckily for Ash, his neighbor is a Sheriff’s Office employee. She heard his desperate barking and howling that led her to a rainwater cistern. She sprang into action and called in reinforcements: the sheriff’s search and rescue team.
Former Front Porch Building Has New Owners
Sonora, CA – The former front Porch building is now in new hands. Front Porch moved its offices to downtown Sonora, leaving the building, located at 905 Mono Way next to the Rite-Aid in Sonora, empty. It was purchased by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center and now bares its name, as seen in the photo.
Murphys’ Traffic Impacted By Tree Work
Calaveras County, CA — Tree work will slow traffic on several Murphys area roadways for the month. Calaveras County Road officials relayed that beginning October 3rd and continuing through late October, there will be road improvements and traffic delays on Sheep Ranch Road, S. Algiers Road, Scott Street, Main Street, and Big Trees Road in Murphys. The county has hired J.V. Lucas Paving, Inc., out of the Bay Area, to finish the Murphys Road Resurfacing and Repaving Program.
Mother Lode Views Features New Columbia College President
Sonora, CA — Dr. Lena Tran, the President of Columbia College, will talk about her goals and priorities for the school. Her hiring was approved in February by a unanimous vote of the Yosemite Community College District board of directors and she stepped into the role previously held by Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, who is now the head of Modesto Junior College.
With Amador Out, Sonora High Scrambling To Find New Opponent
Sonora, CA — A group text by some Amador Varsity football players making controversial comments ended the Buffaloes’ season, leaving the Wildcats without an opponent next weekend. As earlier reported here, those remarks have not been made public, but Amador’s Superintendent called the group thread comments “highly inappropriate.”...
Two New Tigers At PAWS Have Celebrity Ties
San Andreas, CA – You might call the two new tigers at the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in San Andreas celebrities. The newest editions to the sanctuary, Herman and Falcor, both born in 2012, most recently lived at the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, made famous by the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.” Although the big cats have been living in the ARK 2000 habitat since May of last year, the reason for not announcing their presence was due to a major government action against Jeff and Lauren Lowe, the owners of the private zoo in Oklahoma.
New Columbia College President
Mother Lode Views featured Dr. Lena Tran, the President of Columbia College. Dr. Tran most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Innovation at San Jose City College. She was also a past Dean of Business and Workforce Development at Evergreen College in San Jose. In addition, she worked at the University of California’s Silicon Valley Extension and has experience working with companies such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, Google, Honda, IDT, Facebook, and Samsung.
A Couple Of Blowouts
The Wildcats open league play with a commanding win in high school football. Sonora opened Mother Lode League play Friday night with a 43-0 blowout win over the visiting Calaveras Red Hawks. The Wildcat’s defense dominated from the opening possession, forcing the Calaveras to punt after a quick three-and-out. Sonora...
