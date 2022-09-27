Update at 3:15 p.m.: The CHP has released new information regarding a head-on crash on Highway 108 in East Sonora that resulted in one person being flown from the scene and led to a logging truck’s load shifting, but the semi was not involved in the collision. The wreck happened around 7:24 a.m. east of the Hess Avenue exit, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 87-year-old Michiko Kitchen of Sonora was driving a 2008 Ford Escape, eastbound on Highway 108, east of Hess Avenue, at about 55 miles per hour. At that same time, 53-year-old, Janice Leslie of Twain Harte was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition westbound at the same rate of speed. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “Kitchen allowed her vehicle to cross over the double yellow lines, directly in front of Leslie’s vehicle, resulting in a head-on crash.” The impact caused Leslie’s SUV to go off the roadway and down the embankment. Kitchen’s SUV came to rest on the highway. Kitchen sustained moderate injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Leslie had minor injuries. Machado added that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this crash.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO