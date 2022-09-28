Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing blanks Brandywine Heights to take the Berks IV lead
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Brandywine Heights and Wyomissing playing for the outright lead in Berks IV on Tuesday night. The Spartans getting the better of the Bullets, 2-0. First half both teams unable to find the back of the goal, late in the third quarter the Spartans break the scoreless tie, Tierney Murill with the game's first goal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Conrad Weiser continues to make their playoff push, Berks Catholic next in their way
ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser shifts their focus to Berks Catholic in week six, as the playoff pictures start to take some shape. The Scouts and Saints, two teams that always find their way into the playoff each year. The Scouts sit at 3-2, with a good grasp on a...
WFMZ-TV Online
The undefeated Warriors aim to be top contenders for District and Colonial League titles
EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson Warriors field hockey team has yet to lose a game in 2022. At 13-0, the Warriors have locked up their spot in the upcoming District XI playoffs, and should be a top contender for the Colonial League crown, too. The core of this squad has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson WL and Governor Mifflin pick up big wins on the pitch
Girls soccer taking center stage in Berks County on Tuesday night. Wilson West Lawn and Governor Mifflin picking up big wins on the pitch. The Bulldogs taking down one of the top teams in the league, Fleetwood, 1-0. Both teams locking things down defensively through the first half, early on in the second though, the Bulldogs would break through. Emma Mclain finding the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ryan Hromiak brings home individual gold for Fleetwood, Wilson WL captures 3rd straight team title
DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - The BCIAA golf season wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon, handing out the hardware to the top individual and team. On the individual side of things, it was Fleetwood's Ryan Hromiak taking home the gold. Hromiak finished the day at +11 overall — shot a +7 in the qualifying round and +4 on Wednesday.
wlvr.org
IronPigs one step closer to affording stadium improvements
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The IronPigs minor league baseball team is one small step closer to cementing its cleats into the turf at Coca-Cola Park, as Lehigh County’s Board of Commissioners are prepared to deliver the team $3 million toward needed stadium upgrades. On Wednesday night, commissioners gave the...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
berkscountyliving.com
16 Berks Craft Breweries
Eat, drink and be merry this autumn season with a great selection of breweries to choose from right here in the Greater Reading area. It’s home to some of PA’s highest rated and most unique beer destinations, after all. Here’s a handy list to get you started…
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
WNEP-TV 16
Lehigh and New England Railroad coming back to life
LANSFORD, Pa. — This is just one of the few remaining train stations built by the Lehigh and New England Railroad, and it's here in Lansford. A bittersweet ceremony took place for the owners of Hill's Machine Shop, who have been preserving the freight station's history while running their business for almost 40 years.
Times News
Jeep festival in Weissport raises $2,600
It was an event to benefit veterans and volunteers. Based on the money raised at Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest, it was a big success. The event was Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. Layne “Doc” Roberts, owner of Colossal Radio in Palmerton, said $2,600 was raised....
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Civic Theater sells longtime home in downtown
READING, Pa. — It was a handshake handover for a place filled with memories. "I'm feeling a sense of relief," said Jeannette DeAngelo, the president of Reading Civic Theater, "a sense of sadness, because I've spent many, many years here at this hall." The last page of the script...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
