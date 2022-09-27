Read full article on original website
I’m a fashion guru – how to look young no matter your age with your makeup, hair & clothing style
COSMETIC procedures aside, there are key areas to focus on that may help you look young, no matter your life stage. It's all in your makeup, hair, clothes, and more – according to a fashion-savvy woman. Taking to her TikTok, in a video, fashion expert Montserrat Varela said: "Today...
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase
Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush. Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
If You’re Only Going to Buy 1 Pair of Boots for Fall, This Should Be It — On Sale for Up to 53% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Get the boot! Every fall, there are certain boot trends we’re tempted to try out. This season, it’s cowboy boots and lug-sole shoes. Yee-haw! But just like your favorite pair of blue jeans or a trusty white T-shirt, […]
Knwls RTW Spring 2023
If Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble were modern-day ravers, they would look fierce rocking Knwls’ frisky spring collection, which telegraphed a raw dimension via rugged leathers, mottled prints and primal, clinging shapes. Design duo Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault also demonstrated a knack for spiking sultry with sweetness, slashing...
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw […]
Top 10 futuristic footwear to give you the ultimate fashionably ergonomic design
With our hectic lives which pretty much involve us running around all day, the right footwear can make a world of difference. Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, and yes we need to pick ones that do exactly that, BUT, they should also reflect our style statements and represent our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes. From Balenciaga high-heel sneakers to Nike-inspired minimal trendy sneakers– these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
Ugly Shoes Are Back, Baby!
“Ugly” shoes have been buzzy for a few years now, and here at SELF, we’re not mad about it. As it turns out, this is one shoe trend that's surprisingly great for your feet. It started with high-fashion designer Balenciaga’s “dad sneakers” and its collaboration with Crocs, and was followed by Bottega Veneta’s iconic puddle booties. With an influx of TikTok influencers now touting more affordable options from brands like Hoka, Dansko, Ugg, and Birkenstock, the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in...
15 Fashion Finds at Kohl’s That Could Pass As Designer — Starting at $19
Save big of so many styles that could seriously be mistaken as designer fashion by shopping our picks from Kohl's — details
8 best women’s high-waisted jeans, from skinny to mom styles
The beloved high-waisted jean has evolved massively over the past decade. A trend that started off solely with the high-waisted skinny soon spread into popular mom jeans. Any style that emerged from that point on has come in a high-waist cut – and we are forever grateful. In our opinion, it’s the most flattering cut for all body shapes and works with every style, from bootcut to straight.But of all the stressful shopping experiences we have to endure, nothing quite compares to looking for a pair of jeans that fit. For an item of clothing that is such a core...
Yeohlee RTW Spring 2023
Yeohlee Teng’s spring collection was all about cut and structures, as well as “elements of a play on color values,” with color-blocked fashions (with hues pulled from her archive) and playful fauna and floral jungle prints. A casual undercurrent was also represented through the lineup, which included an expanded assortment of genderless styles.
A TikTok-Famous Stylist Gushed About These Kate Moss-Approved Ballet Flats, and Now They're Selling Out
I walked by a shop window in Paris not once, not twice, but four times this past May, eyeing a pair of black Repetto’s signature Cendrillon flats (AKA, the gold standard of ballet flats). I promised myself I’d buy them as soon as sweaty-feet season was over, but now I just might be too late. Thanks to personal stylist Allison Bornstein, whom you’ve probably seen on TikTok sharing her three-word method to finding your personal style, the shoes keep selling out in nearly every size.
Team R29 Style Their Favourite Dress & Boots Combos For Autumn
As the season switches from summer to autumn, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavoured hot drinks and an urge to stay inside and binge Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of autumn is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.
Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Denim Dress & Matching Boots While Holding Hands With MGK In Paris
We can always count on Megan Fox to look extremely sexy and that’s exactly what she did while out with Machine Gun Kelly during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29. The 36-year-old rocked a skintight plunging denim dress with a long denim coat on top while holding hands with MGK, who opted to wear a pink fur vest and no shirt.
10 Tory Burch Pieces That Are Made for Fall Fashion — On Sale Now
Save money on accessories from Tory Burch that are perfect for the fall season by shopping our top sale picks — details here
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
