GOP opts against endorsing anyone in County Board race
They thought about it. They talked about it. But in the end, for a variety of reasons, members of the Arlington County Republican Committee opted against endorsing either of the independents on the Nov. 8 County Board ballot. “The committee does not want to take a position,” GOP communications chair...
GOP gives six thumbs down to Arlington bond package
“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Battle over county’s election dropboxes may resume in 2023
The first order of business for a Republican organization’s efforts in 2023 could be another run at reducing the number of election dropboxes in the county. Arlington’s elections office currently provides nine dropbox locations across the county, and “we’re hoping next year that will change,” said Frank Lusby, part of the Arlington GOP Election Integrity Committee, which over the past year has become actively involved in voting issues in the county.
Fairfax History, 9/29/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• County school officials say at least 72 new schools will be needed to be built to handle growth anticipated by 1980. •• The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution calling for a regional park authority. •• Supervisors...
Students invited to quiz new superintendent at McLean event
The McLean Citizens Association invites Fairfax County Public Schools students to meet Superintendent Michelle Reid on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the McLean Community Center. Reid will answer questions from students, and MCA encourages all students from kindergarten through 12th grade in the McLean, Langley and Marshall high-school pyramids to bring their queries or simply come to meet and listen to the new superintendent.
Friends of Riverbend Park on hunt for new directors
Friends of Riverbend Park (FORB) is seeking nominations for candidates who are interested in serving on the group’s board of directors. Candidates must be paid-up FORB members, reside in Fairfax County and agree to serve for a three-year term. FORB’s board meets for about one hour once a month...
Vienna spends some budget surplus, tucks rest away
Vienna Council OKs Nearly $1.5 Million in Budget Adjustments: Vienna Town Council members on Sept. 26 unanimously approved $1,145,500 worth of adjustments to the fiscal 2023 budget – but cut out a pair of items that would have necessitated more staff. The Council approved $902,500 for roll-forwards of purchase...
More FCPS students get access to free Metrobus rides
Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
Tall Vienna building allowed more medical uses
Vienna’s tallest office building – at six stories, not exactly a skyscraper – will be allowed to accommodate more office uses, the Vienna Town Council agreed Sept. 26. White Oak Tower, located at 301 Maple Ave., W., was built in 1977 and converted to commercial condominiums in 2005. The Council, at the time reasoning that medical uses typically require more parking than standard offices, approved the conversion on the condition that no more than 50 percent of the building’s space could be occupied by medical offices.
Arlington jobless rate up, but still lowest in state
Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?. Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
Cash from summer-reading program goes to Potomac Conservancy
Friends of the Arlington Public Library (FOAL) and Arlington Public Library recently presented a $5,498 check to the Potomac Conservancy, representing the number of library readers who successfully completed the 2022 Summer Reading program. “It has been a wonderful experience partnering with Arlington Public Library,” said Hedrick Belin, president of...
Public-Safety Notes, 9/29/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. COUNTY POLICE SEEK TO IDENTIFY SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERS: Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince...
Contract aims to upgrade Vienna water mains
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
Upcoming deluge causes cancellation of Vienna Oktoberfest
Expected heavy rains coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian have caused organizers of the Vienna Oktoberfest celebration set for Oct. 1 to cancel the event. “This is not a decision the committee has taken lightly and we trust you will understand,” organizers said. “We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian over the past week, along with the Town of Vienna Parks and Recreation and Police Departments. Our first priority is to keep all our vendors, volunteers, visitors, staff and entertainment as safe as possible.”
Runners look forward to county cross country meet
For decades, the only constant Arlington County championship sporting event among the jurisdiction’s four high schools is the annual girls and boys varsity cross country meet, run each fall at Bluemont Park. This year’s meet is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 5 p.m., and will...
Weather concerns nix weekend’s MPAartfest
McLean Project for the Arts has announced cancellation of its Oct. 2 MPAartfest due to pending weather issues. “The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches of rain projected to inundate our area this weekend,” art-organization officials said.
Fairfax fire officials use Vienna home for training exercise
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Field Training Section on Sept. 12 conducted a live-training burn utilizing an acquired house on Echols Street, S.E., in the town of Vienna. The Field Training Section rotated crews through live-fire-training burns focusing primarily on interior-fire behavior. Firefighters, led by an instructor,...
Potomac School ranked third in state football poll
The undefeated Potomac School Panthers (3-0) of McLean earned a No. 3 ranking in the initial Division I private-school state poll for the 2022 high-school football season. Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s, each 4-0 and of Richmond, were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. Benedictine (3-1), also of Richmond, was ranked fourth, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (2-1) of Alexandria fifth and Norfolk Academy (1-3) sixth.
