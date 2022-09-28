Read full article on original website
Sports Notebook: A unique beginning and end
The unique thing about high-school cross country courses is all have different layouts. That’s stating the obvious. Often, one section of the layouts that are often similar are the flat starts. Hills within the course, uphill and downhill, often come later. The Great Meadow course where the Virginia High...
Arlington jobless rate up, but still lowest in state
Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?. Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
Va. gearing up for remnants of Ian
Even though Hurricane Ian is projected to weaken significantly as it makes its way inland from South Carolina this weekend, Virginia State Police is preparing for the storm’s arrival. All available Virginia State Police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the commonwealth and for the...
Editorial: Trying to spin mediocrity into excellence
Let’s say you’re a high-school senior and decide to apply to a high-quality institution of higher education. To pick one at random (or perhaps not), let’s say it’s the University of Mary Washington. Very high-quality, indeed. And let’s say in your application you note that 40...
Health-care grants to support social-safety-net agencies
Two Northern Virginia social-safety-net agencies are sharing in statewide grants totaling $1 million from UnitedHealth Group to expand access to health-care services and programs among uninsured individuals and under-served communities. The Empowering Health initiative will spent $11 million to support organizations in 11 states. The two Northern Virginia organizations to...
