Minister says Liz Truss ‘enjoying’ new policy direction and welfare cuts are needed – UK politics live
Levelling up secretary Simon Clarke sys PM is ‘astonishingly resilient’ and will continue to do what ‘she believes is right’
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Citrus County Chronicle
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday. The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s...
People thought Corbyn and I would crash the pound. The real risk was Truss and her fanatics | John McDonnell
We knew the markets would react sharply to us and were prepared for that. These free-market zealots had no plan at all, says former shadow chancellor John McDonnell
Citrus County Chronicle
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
The president of the European Union's executive arm has traveled to Bulgaria to emphasize the EU's determination to stop relying on Russian energy imports
