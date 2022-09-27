Read full article on original website
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Music producer ‘killed in knife attack in front of parents on school run’
A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...
Man slams TUI for cancelling £5,000 holiday due to 'mix-up' as his wife battled cancer
A devoted husband has slammed TUI after he lost thousands on a holiday as his wife battled cancer. Grandad-of-five Nick Eldridge booked two holidays for him and his wife Eileen with the holiday company. They were excited to jet off to Mauritius and the Dominican Republic, but a missed admin...
BBC
Birmingham roads to close for Conservative Party conference
A number of roads in Birmingham will be closed for the Conservative Party conference. Police said a major security operation has begun this week ahead of the start of the event on Sunday. More than 11,000 delegates are expected in the city for the conference which will take place at...
The Tab
Exclusive: Glasgow University is now using an actual church for its lectures
A few days ago, The Glasgow Tab reported that Glasgow University is renting out a cinema to teach classes. We thought classes in a cinema would be as bizarre as it would get. But now, to everyone’s surprise, it gets even stranger: Glasgow University is using Wellington Church as a space to hold lectures.
