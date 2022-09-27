A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO