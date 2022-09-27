Read full article on original website
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
'Free doobie on your pillow!': Cannabis friendly vacation rentals are becoming more popular
A niche corner of the travel industry is getting increasingly popular among tourists who want to experience a cannabis friendly getaway. As marijuana use becomes more widely accepted, travelers can go to BudandBreakfast.com to find accommodations in cities where the drug is legal. The company, founded in 2013, features 2,000...
This couple house-sits full time, saving $1,500 a month on rent and living in mansions for free — here's how
Hannah and Joseph Ryan work remotely while caring for people's pets and getting access to their boats and Olympic-sized pools. They love it.
I was sick of renting so bought an old ambulance for £4K and now live in it – I’ve saved almost £30k in two years
WITH the cost-of-living crisis putting a huge strain on many people and their purses, it seems that after paying rent and bills, our people’s pockets are left feeling pretty empty. But one couple have proved that there are alternative ways to live than paying rent or getting a mortgage.
My father was fined for parking in a reserved space for which he had paid £2,000
In 2021 my elderly parents bought a flat in a new development by Martin Oppenheimer which was being marketed by the estate agent Connells. They paid an extra £2,000 for a parking place. On the reservation agreement, issued by Connells, the parking provision is circled, and my parents were given a key fob to access the car park. A year later, my father received a parking ticket while on the site and was informed that he did not have parking registered to his property. It transpires the parking space was omitted from the lease, as Connells did not include it in the memorandum of sale sent to the conveyancing solicitor.
A recently graduated 23-year-old living in a converted school bus shares her tips on how to maximize your chance of finding a remote job
Mackenzie Gilligan is looking for a remote job that won't underplay her skills and allow her to continue traveling while she lives in a van.
Dog Owner's Revenge on Airbnb Host Sparks Flood of Rental Horror Stories
The perils of passive aggression were put on full display in the viral Reddit post.
Check in, smoke up and tune out: Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals are catching on
Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals have been popping up as legalization of recreational marijuana expands to more states. Niche sites such as BudandBreakfast.com offer databases of listings for cannabis-minded travelers. Minority entrepreneurs are among those hoping to cash in on the business. At Nicole Butler's bed-and-breakfast, cannabis is in the candy that...
Live spiders and cockroaches: Ex-eBay executives get prison time in harassment plot
Former eBay Inc. executives were sentenced Thursday to prison for a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included sending live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath.
Ring Intercom is a smart doorbell alternative specifically for people living in apartments
The benefits of smart doorbells are plentiful, with you being able to monitor who’s at your front door, talk to people when you’re out and communicate with those delivering parcels. That hasn’t been an option for those who live in larger communal buildings such as apartments, and that’s a problem Ring’s latest addition wants to solve. The Ring Intercom is explicitly designed for larger buildings, and if it’s compatible with your system, you may find it helpful.
msn.com
Couple Planning to Invoice Wedding Guest Dropouts for Meal Costs Backed
A frustrated couple expressed annoyance after five people dropped out of their wedding, six days before the big event. In the Mumsnet post, user MrMrsJones explains that, "Everytime someone says they aren't coming it costs us £85 plus the evening buffet cost pp. "We didn't want two tier guests...
