Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the storm's effects are still ravaging parts of the state. Bridges to barrier islands are washed out, roadways are flooded and some areas are seeing a lack of power or water. The situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days...
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
"The party has just moved beyond anything I recognize": Abortion rights key in Arizona governor's race
Since a judge in Pima County judge ruled that Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions, abortion access has become a key issue in the tight race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to be the state's next governor. In September, a judge removed a decades-old injunction...
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
3 die when plane hits Minnesota house; 2 inside home wake up to see "an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed"
Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home - and their cat - were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south...
Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week
Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1969. Pennsylvania police say the investigation "remains very active."
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members, including infant, and their abductor
Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor. The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old...
