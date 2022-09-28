ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week

Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1969. Pennsylvania police say the investigation "remains very active."

Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.

