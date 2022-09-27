ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”

Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
ECONOMY
101.5 WPDH

The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods

When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
101.5 WPDH

Actual Livestock is For Sale on Craigslist in the HV Right Now

We've all found ourselves in one of those doom scrolling situations, right? One click leads to another and an hour has passed and you're on a completely random website from where you started and don't even know what you're looking at. Have you ever passed the time on a 'Craigslist scroll'? I definitely did earlier today, and here's some fun, 'furry' finds up for grabs here in the Hudson Valley.
AGRICULTURE
101.5 WPDH

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poisoned Bald Eagle Rescued in Esopus, NY

A bald eagle was rescued last month in the Hudson Valley after being poisoned. Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to "helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife, headed by a multiple-license Rehabilitator" according to their website.
ESOPUS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

Don’t Miss The First Friday In Pine Bush New York

You may have heard that various communities around the Hudson Valley do monthly events to highlight the unique and special parts of their area. Pine Bush is one of the Towns that hold a monthly gathering. Pine Bush First Fridays have been going on since May and will continue through...
PINE BUSH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wpdh.com

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson

One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

