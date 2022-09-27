Read full article on original website
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”
Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods
When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
What’s Going on at Highland Location? Construction has Many Wondering
An active construction site has led to residents and commuters wondering what's "coming soon"?. Back in May, we told you about a proposal that was approved in the Ulster County town of Highland that was going to bring one of our favorite convenience stores to a heavily traveled Hudson Valley road.
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
Actual Livestock is For Sale on Craigslist in the HV Right Now
We've all found ourselves in one of those doom scrolling situations, right? One click leads to another and an hour has passed and you're on a completely random website from where you started and don't even know what you're looking at. Have you ever passed the time on a 'Craigslist scroll'? I definitely did earlier today, and here's some fun, 'furry' finds up for grabs here in the Hudson Valley.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours
Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
Poisoned Bald Eagle Rescued in Esopus, NY
A bald eagle was rescued last month in the Hudson Valley after being poisoned. Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to "helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife, headed by a multiple-license Rehabilitator" according to their website.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
Don’t Miss The First Friday In Pine Bush New York
You may have heard that various communities around the Hudson Valley do monthly events to highlight the unique and special parts of their area. Pine Bush is one of the Towns that hold a monthly gathering. Pine Bush First Fridays have been going on since May and will continue through...
