MLB
A's spoil Ohtani's gem, show fight despite 100th loss
ANAHEIM -- There’s no good way to lose the 100th game of the season, but getting no-hit would definitely have added insult to injury. That’s what Shohei Ohtani nearly did to the A’s in their 4-2 loss on Thursday night at Angel Stadium to complete a sweep. The Orioles’ combined no-hitter on July 13, 1991, remains the last time the A’s have been no-hit, which is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
MLB
Otto making strides in push for Rangers' 2023 rotation
ANAHEIM -- Glenn Otto’s path to the Rangers’ rotation in 2023 won’t exactly be an easy one. The front office has been clear with its intentions to add more quality starting pitching to bolster the rotation in the coming years. But if this last week of the...
MLB
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
MLB
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
MLB
Rockies trying to make most of unusual 6-game set
LOS ANGELES -- Friday night’s opener of an unusual six-game series against the now-confirmed best team in the Majors was especially cruel to the Rockies. So ravenous was the Dodger Stadium crowd, it booed Brendan Rodgers for daring to cap his three-hit night by scoring the Rockies’ only run in a 10-1 rout.
MLB
'Crazy' 8th spoils Crew's chance to gain Wild Card ground
MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta’s voice wavered as he talked about the fastball which produced, if not the Brewers’ most crushing defeat this season, one that came mighty close. “It was a really important game for us,” said the Brewers right-hander, a starter on most nights but a high-leverage...
MLB
1 thing to watch in final week for each team
There is only one week left in the MLB regular season. One week! We are dangerously close to “stare out the window and wait until spring” season. Twelve teams get to go to the postseason next weekend. But 18 teams do not. Which means we’ve got to savor every second we’ve got … while we continue to look toward the future.
MLB
No. 6 prospect Woods Richardson joins taxi squad
DETROIT -- Simeon Woods Richardson admits that he had thought about the absurdity of what his full last name would look like on the back of a Major League team’s jersey. It’s 16 characters long, pushing him decisively past the previous labyrinthine-last-name leader, former big league catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, for what’s believed to be the longest name on the back of a jersey in big league history.
MLB
Semien hits 2 of Rangers' 5 homers in loss to Seattle
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are counting on Jon Gray to be a top-of-the-rotation horse for years to come. And when he’s been healthy, the hard-throwing right-hander has largely been that this season. On Thursday night, Gray had a rare off night against the Mariners in T-Mobile Park that was...
MLB
Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster
CLEVELAND -- Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster. It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.
MLB
Pujols feels 'extra special' after hitting No. 701 at Busch
ST. LOUIS -- Even though the 27th sellout crowd of the season jammed inside Busch Stadium to celebrate Albert Pujols joining the 700 home run club last week and watch the final regular-season series of his illustrious career, he said it’s easy to control his emotions because he feels he has plenty more opportunities to play baseball in St. Louis before he retires.
MLB
Ryan caps breakout rookie season with Twins record
DETROIT -- Exactly a year ago, Joe Ryan’s spectacular month-long cameo in the big leagues to finish out the 2021 regular season came to a forgettable conclusion at the hands of these Tigers. Friday night at Comerica Park, he punched back in record-breaking fashion. Ryan entered his ‘22 finale...
MLB
Ashcraft falters in disappointing start vs. Cubs
CHICAGO -- Reds rookie pitcher Graham Ashcraft prefers to induce weak contact early in counts, but certainly has strikeout stuff to fall back on when he needs it. On Friday afternoon vs. the Cubs, Ashcraft could've really used a strikeout or two to escape a second-inning jam. With runners on...
MLB
With clinch in sight, here are 4 keys for Rays
HOUSTON -- The Rays were six outs away from spraying champagne at Progressive Field on Thursday night. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and carried it into the eighth, getting close to starting a celebration that surely would have lasted throughout their flight to Houston. But the...
MLB
Rays ready to 'turn the page' with WC berth in reach
CLEVELAND -- At some point during the Rays’ game against the Guardians on Thursday night, the visitors’ clubhouse at Progressive Field began preparing for a party worthy of a postseason clinch. The three large black couches were wheeled out, the lockers and floors were covered in protective wrap...
MLB
O's honor Minor Leaguers Westburg, Watson with awards
NEW YORK -- Before Friday’s game against the Yankees, the Orioles announced the winners for their player development and scouting awards for 2022. Infielder Jordan Westburg was named the club’s top Minor League player and right-hander Ryan Watson was named the organization’s top Minor League pitcher. High-A...
MLB
Rookies shine, but O's Wild Card hopes take big hit
BOSTON -- The Orioles came into Fenway Park on Monday in need of a hot streak to keep their postseason dreams alive. After taking the opener in dominant fashion, Baltimore lost its next three to fall five games behind the Rays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.
MLB
White Sox aim to 'keep grinding' down stretch
MINNEAPOLIS -- White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito took the mound on Thursday afternoon at Target Field, as he has done 28 other times this season. But there was something different for his team in this start, a finality for an underwhelming 2022 campaign from the consensus preseason favorites in the American League Central. Hours after the White Sox lost their eighth straight and before their 4-3 victory over the Twins in the series finale, the South Siders had been eliminated from postseason contention with Seattle’s win over Texas late Wednesday night.
MLB
Grandal fired up for 'way different story' in 2023
SAN DIEGO -- Yasmani Grandal took about a five- or six-second pause when asked what went wrong with the 2022 White Sox. He’s a good person to ask, considering the veteran catcher had played in seven straight postseasons prior to the disappointing current season that left the White Sox short. Grandal composed his thoughts and then produced a raw and honest assessment of a team battling simply to get above .500 with six games remaining.
MLB
Oviedo solid again but can't best Pujols, old club
ST. LOUIS -- Johan Oviedo was plenty familiar with the small mountain of light-colored dirt that stands in the middle of Busch Stadium. For parts of three seasons, Oviedo called that mound home. On Friday, Oviedo toed that rubber for the first time as the enemy. In his return to...
