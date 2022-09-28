Read full article on original website
Accuracy of LAHSA’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned
LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently. After the release of the Homeless Count numbers by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA earlier this month), the accuracy of the count is being questioned by some officials. LA City Council President Nury Martinez last week filed a motion that was seconded by Council members Paul Krekorian and Kevin de Leon. The motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently and that then a report is to be produced that details the assessment and third-party options to conduct an independent count of the unhoused in Los Angeles.
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Column: The Endorsement Sham Belittles a Productive Dialogue in the Race for LA County Sheriff!
LA Times endorsement of Robert Luna is a farce, bordering on the political absurd!. Endorsements by newspapers are relics of a political past that no longer matter or exist!. Here in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times spends a great deal of time and energy desperately trying to remain relevant in a political environment they no longer can influence or effect in a meaningful fashion.
