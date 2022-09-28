Volume 24-A Great Summer Day For an Awesome Bike Ride. Welcome back to my series, The Road Less Travelled. It’s been a while since I wrote an article for this series. This summer has been great for biking, although sometimes a little hot. Rainy days have been few so I have been able to get out and explore on my bike. It is so much fun to get out in nature and explore. Last Saturday, I traveled the backroads surrounding Bowman Lake State Park near McDonough, NY. Much of where I rode is part of the McDonough State Forest.

