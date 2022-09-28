Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
PHOTOS: Extended Walk Trail and Hinkle/Deegan Lake Sights
With the recent extension of the city walking trail, walkers, joggers and bicyclists can travel from Main Street to Hinkle and Deegan Lakes, utilizing - in part - the sidewalks along South Virginia Avenue. The photos below feature the new portion of the trail, as well as the entire trail leading to the lakes. As can be seen, the area is utiilized by dog walkers, joggers, and fishermen.
10 tips for camping on a budget
Our tips for camping on a budget cover how to avoid fees, cut down on gear costs and save on meals for a more economically friendly approach to sleeping wild
Outside Online
The Bicycle Nomad Travels 1,900 Miles Through History and Time
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In 1897, an all-Black regiment of U.S. soldiers, called the 25th Infantry Regiment Bicycle Corps, set out on a mission: starting at their base in Ft. Missoula, Montana, they would ride 1,900 miles to St. Louis, Missouri on bicycles. The goal was to test the feasibility of replacing horses with bikes in military operations. The journey took 41 days and the regiment, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers, biked more than 50 miles each day, pedaling through rain, snow, and difficult terrain.
CARS・
The Road Less Travelled-Mountain Biking near Bowman Lake State Park (NY)
Volume 24-A Great Summer Day For an Awesome Bike Ride. Welcome back to my series, The Road Less Travelled. It’s been a while since I wrote an article for this series. This summer has been great for biking, although sometimes a little hot. Rainy days have been few so I have been able to get out and explore on my bike. It is so much fun to get out in nature and explore. Last Saturday, I traveled the backroads surrounding Bowman Lake State Park near McDonough, NY. Much of where I rode is part of the McDonough State Forest.
Comments / 0