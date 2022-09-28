ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NECN

Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power

Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
BOSTON, MA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future

Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Manny Machado
Jorge Alfaro
Justin Turner
Aaron Nola
Blake Snell
Trea Turner
Juan Soto
Craig Kimbrel
Brandon Drury
theScore

Judge's 61st HR ties Roger Maris for AL record

Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the year to tie Roger Maris for both the American League and the New York Yankees' single-season record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The momentous two-run dinger was hit off Jays left-hander Tim Mayza, putting the Yankees...
BRONX, NY
MLB

Ryan caps breakout rookie season with Twins record

DETROIT -- Exactly a year ago, Joe Ryan’s spectacular month-long cameo in the big leagues to finish out the 2021 regular season came to a forgettable conclusion at the hands of these Tigers. Friday night at Comerica Park, he punched back in record-breaking fashion. Ryan entered his ‘22 finale...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Dodgers clinch No. 1 seed for entire postseason

LOS ANGELES -- If the Dodgers play into November, the path to a championship will run through Dodger Stadium. With the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the Rays and the Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Rockies on Friday at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles secured the best record in the Majors and home-field advantage throughout the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot

SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Vargas puts himself in October outlook

SAN DIEGO -- The last week of regular-season games won’t mean anything for the Dodgers in the standings. They already won the NL West, set a new franchise record in wins and clinched home-field advantage through the NL playoffs. What will matter, however, is determining which players are playing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Yanks' bullpen takes hit with Holmes, Britton injured

NEW YORK -- The Yankees have six regular-season games remaining, and with closer Clay Holmes expected to be unavailable until at least the American League Division Series, they must iron out an alternate road map to the ninth inning. Holmes sustained a right shoulder strain during an appearance in the...
BRONX, NY
MLB

Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season

ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Just how much is winning NL East worth to Mets, Braves?

This weekend’s Mets vs. Braves series in Atlanta – pending the effects of Hurricane Ian – is without question the biggest regular-season series of the year. There is one game of separation between New York’s 98-58 and Atlanta’s 97-59 records. There are six games left. Three are head-to-head. It doesn’t get much more important than this.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

What comes next? Rays postseason FAQ

HOUSTON -- For the fourth straight year, the Rays will be playing postseason baseball. The Rays clinched a spot in the playoffs on Friday, securing one of the three American League Wild Card spots. There’s still some jostling for position left to take place, but Tampa Bay knows the next stop after Boston will be a best-of-three Wild Card Series.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

