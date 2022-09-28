Read full article on original website
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
NECN
Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power
Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
Red Sox payroll could have $121.5M coming off books; Will J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, others return in 2023?
The Red Sox will pay a luxury tax for exceeding the $230 million competitive balance tax base threshold in 2022. Boston’s payroll is approximately $234.5 million, as calculated by MassLive.com and the AP. But potentially $121.5 million could come off the books this offseason. Of course, they will have...
thecomeback.com
Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge
One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever
Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Over the Monster
Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future
Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
theScore
Judge's 61st HR ties Roger Maris for AL record
Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the year to tie Roger Maris for both the American League and the New York Yankees' single-season record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The momentous two-run dinger was hit off Jays left-hander Tim Mayza, putting the Yankees...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Jokes About Winning Matchup With Manny Machado
The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the San Diego Padres in the middle game of the series at Petco Park for a 1-0 victory in 10 innings, and not to be lost were important battles between Julio Urías and Manny Machado. Heading into the matchup, Machado was batting .304/.333/.826 with...
Ryan caps breakout rookie season with Twins record
DETROIT -- Exactly a year ago, Joe Ryan’s spectacular month-long cameo in the big leagues to finish out the 2021 regular season came to a forgettable conclusion at the hands of these Tigers. Friday night at Comerica Park, he punched back in record-breaking fashion. Ryan entered his ‘22 finale...
Dodgers clinch No. 1 seed for entire postseason
LOS ANGELES -- If the Dodgers play into November, the path to a championship will run through Dodger Stadium. With the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the Rays and the Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Rockies on Friday at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles secured the best record in the Majors and home-field advantage throughout the World Series.
Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot
SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
Vargas puts himself in October outlook
SAN DIEGO -- The last week of regular-season games won’t mean anything for the Dodgers in the standings. They already won the NL West, set a new franchise record in wins and clinched home-field advantage through the NL playoffs. What will matter, however, is determining which players are playing...
Yanks' bullpen takes hit with Holmes, Britton injured
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have six regular-season games remaining, and with closer Clay Holmes expected to be unavailable until at least the American League Division Series, they must iron out an alternate road map to the ninth inning. Holmes sustained a right shoulder strain during an appearance in the...
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
Just how much is winning NL East worth to Mets, Braves?
This weekend’s Mets vs. Braves series in Atlanta – pending the effects of Hurricane Ian – is without question the biggest regular-season series of the year. There is one game of separation between New York’s 98-58 and Atlanta’s 97-59 records. There are six games left. Three are head-to-head. It doesn’t get much more important than this.
What comes next? Rays postseason FAQ
HOUSTON -- For the fourth straight year, the Rays will be playing postseason baseball. The Rays clinched a spot in the playoffs on Friday, securing one of the three American League Wild Card spots. There’s still some jostling for position left to take place, but Tampa Bay knows the next stop after Boston will be a best-of-three Wild Card Series.
