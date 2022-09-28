Read full article on original website
MLB
Lyles dominates Yanks, but O's are eliminated
NEW YORK -- It was a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles knew the fans wanted to see Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge break Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 homers. Unfortunately for the fans, Judge didn't hit a...
MLB
Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot
SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
MLB
Burnes keeps Brewers hot on Wild Card trail
MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen wasn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup on Friday night, but he was looking forward to being a spectator. “This kind of matchup between these kinds of guys? With six games left?” McCutchen said of the Corbin Burnes vs. Sandy Alcantara battle to come, pitting the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner against his presumptive successor. “You don’t see that every day.”
MLB
20 facts to celebrate Seattle's drought ending
The Mariners have made the postseason. That's a sentence that hasn't been written since 2001, saddling Seattle with the longest active playoff drought not only in MLB, but in any of the four major pro sports in North America. At least, it was active until Friday night, when the Mariners finally clinched a playoff berth. At long last, they're no longer postseason-less in Seattle.
MLB
AL runs through Houston: Astros clinch league's top seed
HOUSTON -- The Astros’ playoff picture is set, but they showed that there are some things to fine-tune before the postseason starts, such as the mechanics of Framber Valdez, who struggled in the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the Rays on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Despite the...
MLB
Dodgers clinch No. 1 seed for entire postseason
LOS ANGELES -- If the Dodgers play into November, the path to a championship will run through Dodger Stadium. With the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the Rays and the Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Rockies on Friday at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles secured the best record in the Majors and home-field advantage throughout the World Series.
MLB
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
MLB
A grand return: Avi comes off IL to slug 1st career slam
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right fielder Avisaíl García very easily could’ve called it a season when he aggravated his left hamstring on Sept. 10, winding up on the injured list for the second time since August. Instead, García put in the work to ensure he was back on the field.
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 109 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. The Dodgers’ 109-win season is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning that many games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
MLB
'What a ride': Heyward reflects on memorable run with Cubs
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field on Thursday morning, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
MLB
'We're still in it': Phils snap skid, get back on track in WC race
WASHINGTON -- Breathe, Phillies. The Phils beat the Nationals, 5-1, in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park, snapping a five-game losing streak and reducing their postseason magic number to five with six games to play. Game 2 was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for a split doubleheader Saturday. Philadelphia is a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third National League Wild Card spot, but the Phillies own a tiebreaker over the Brewers because they won the season series, 4-2. Milwaukee must finish with a better record to bounce Philadelphia from the postseason.
MLB
Aces hit jackpot, claim 2022 PCL crown
LAS VEGAS -- Jake Hager is right at home in Sin City. The D-backs Minor Leaguer grew up here. He played the better part of three seasons in the visiting dugout at Las Vegas Ballpark. And on Friday, Hager’s affinity for playing in Nevada was on full display as his...
MLB
Álvarez gets taste of big spots in MLB debut
NEW YORK -- Francisco Álvarez thought his 2022 season was over following Triple-A Syracuse's season finale on Wednesday. The top prospect in baseball posted on Instagram that same night that he was already counting down the days until he returned to the field. Turns out, that countdown was far...
MLB
'We're here': Mariners clinch first postseason spot since 2001
SEATTLE -- For all the rain that this lush region of the country accumulates, more than any major U.S. city, there’s been a widespread drought here as equally insatiable as it is intangible. The Mariners, who on their best days can be the most coveted and beloved show in town, have longed to return to that elite stage, but the drought has weighed down those ambitions, especially as it lingered for two decades.
MLB
Yanks' bullpen takes hit with Holmes, Britton injured
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have six regular-season games remaining, and with closer Clay Holmes expected to be unavailable until at least the American League Division Series, they must iron out an alternate road map to the ninth inning. Holmes sustained a right shoulder strain during an appearance in the...
MLB
Braves blast their way back into 1st-place tie
ATLANTA -- The Braves have been better than the Mets over the past four months. If they prove superior again over the next two nights, they’ll be in great position to win a fifth consecutive National League East title. Though this year’s best division race is far from over,...
MLB
A's spoil Ohtani's gem, show fight despite 100th loss
ANAHEIM -- There’s no good way to lose the 100th game of the season, but getting no-hit would definitely have added insult to injury. That’s what Shohei Ohtani nearly did to the A’s in their 4-2 loss on Thursday night at Angel Stadium to complete a sweep. The Orioles’ combined no-hitter on July 13, 1991, remains the last time the A’s have been no-hit, which is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
MLB
Just how much is winning NL East worth to Mets, Braves?
This weekend’s Mets vs. Braves series in Atlanta – pending the effects of Hurricane Ian – is without question the biggest regular-season series of the year. There is one game of separation between New York’s 98-58 and Atlanta’s 97-59 records. There are six games left. Three are head-to-head. It doesn’t get much more important than this.
MLB
Realmuto makes history with 20-20 season
WASHINGTON -- Don’t run on J.T. Realmuto. But Realmuto just might run on you. He stole his 19th, 20th and 21st bases of the season in the Phillies' 5-1 victory over the Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park. Realmuto became just the second catcher in AL/NL history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. Ivan “Pudge" Rodriguez is the only other catcher to do it. He hit 35 home runs and stole 25 bases with the 1999 Rangers.
MLB
1 thing to watch in final week for each team
There is only one week left in the MLB regular season. One week! We are dangerously close to “stare out the window and wait until spring” season. Twelve teams get to go to the postseason next weekend. But 18 teams do not. Which means we’ve got to savor every second we’ve got … while we continue to look toward the future.
MLB・
