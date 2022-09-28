Read full article on original website
Phils' playoff path hits snag with Chicago sweep
CHICAGO -- The Phillies entered September in a good position to make their first postseason appearance since 2011. At the time, they were holding the second NL Wild Card and they were three games clear of the Brewers for a playoff spot. But a September losing skid has changed that...
Yanks' bullpen takes hit with Holmes, Britton injured
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have six regular-season games remaining, and with closer Clay Holmes expected to be unavailable until at least the American League Division Series, they must iron out an alternate road map to the ninth inning. Holmes sustained a right shoulder strain during an appearance in the...
Semien hits 2 of Rangers' 5 homers in loss to Seattle
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are counting on Jon Gray to be a top-of-the-rotation horse for years to come. And when he’s been healthy, the hard-throwing right-hander has largely been that this season. On Thursday night, Gray had a rare off night against the Mariners in T-Mobile Park that was...
Padres' magic number dwindles to 3 despite labors vs. LA
SAN DIEGO -- Here’s a harsh reality of the Padres’ 2022 season: They played six regular-season series against the Dodgers. And they lost all six. The last of those came to an end Thursday night, with a 5-2 Padres defeat at Petco Park. No matter what else happened in the playoff race, losing yet another series to their Southern California rivals was always going to sting.
'What a ride': Heyward reflects on memorable run with Cubs
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field on Thursday morning, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
'Crazy' 8th spoils Crew's chance to gain Wild Card ground
MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta’s voice wavered as he talked about the fastball which produced, if not the Brewers’ most crushing defeat this season, one that came mighty close. “It was a really important game for us,” said the Brewers right-hander, a starter on most nights but a high-leverage...
A's spoil Ohtani's gem, show fight despite 100th loss
ANAHEIM -- There’s no good way to lose the 100th game of the season, but getting no-hit would definitely have added insult to injury. That’s what Shohei Ohtani nearly did to the A’s in their 4-2 loss on Thursday night at Angel Stadium to complete a sweep. The Orioles’ combined no-hitter on July 13, 1991, remains the last time the A’s have been no-hit, which is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
Darvish gets extra day of rest with playoffs looming
SAN DIEGO -- With the regular-season finale less than a week away, it's officially rotation-reshuffling season. On Thursday, the Padres took a bit of a gamble -- pushing Yu Darvish to Friday, with an eye on setting themselves up for the postseason. San Diego opted to start righty reliever Steven...
Rays ready to 'turn the page' with WC berth in reach
CLEVELAND -- At some point during the Rays’ game against the Guardians on Thursday night, the visitors’ clubhouse at Progressive Field began preparing for a party worthy of a postseason clinch. The three large black couches were wheeled out, the lockers and floors were covered in protective wrap...
50 years ago, Clemente notched 3,000th hit in his final at-bat
At the time, there was no way of knowing that Sept. 30, 1972 -- 50 years ago today -- would mark the final time Roberto Clemente stepped to the plate in a regular-season game. Nor was there any way of knowing that Clemente’s fourth-inning double off the Mets’ Jon Matlack would be the last hit he’d collect.
Bo Naylor to absorb big league atmosphere on taxi squad
CLEVELAND -- Bo Naylor is finally up with the big league club, but he hasn’t been added to the roster just yet. The Guardians’ No. 5 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, will be seen floating around Progressive Field over the coming days as part of Cleveland’s taxi squad. That means he’ll be able to work out with the team, be in the dugout and catch bullpen sessions during the game, but he can’t get into any games just yet since he hasn’t been added to the active roster.
'Locked in': Mariners' magic number is 1 after walk-off
SEATTLE -- It’s all down to one. With a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners are one win or one Orioles loss away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2001, meaning they could punch their ticket as soon as Friday.
O's honor Minor Leaguers Westburg, Watson with awards
NEW YORK -- Before Friday’s game against the Yankees, the Orioles announced the winners for their player development and scouting awards for 2022. Infielder Jordan Westburg was named the club’s top Minor League player and right-hander Ryan Watson was named the organization’s top Minor League pitcher. High-A...
Rookies shine, but O's Wild Card hopes take big hit
BOSTON -- The Orioles came into Fenway Park on Monday in need of a hot streak to keep their postseason dreams alive. After taking the opener in dominant fashion, Baltimore lost its next three to fall five games behind the Rays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.
A grand return: Avi comes off IL to slug 1st career slam
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right fielder Avisaíl García very easily could’ve called it a season when he aggravated his left hamstring on Sept. 10, winding up on the injured list for the second time since August. Instead, García put in the work to ensure he was back on the field.
Aces hit jackpot, claim 2022 PCL crown
LAS VEGAS -- Jake Hager is right at home in Sin City. The D-backs Minor Leaguer grew up here. He played the better part of three seasons in the visiting dugout at Las Vegas Ballpark. And on Friday, Hager’s affinity for playing in Nevada was on full display as his...
Burnes keeps Brewers hot on Wild Card trail
MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen wasn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup on Friday night, but he was looking forward to being a spectator. “This kind of matchup between these kinds of guys? With six games left?” McCutchen said of the Corbin Burnes vs. Sandy Alcantara battle to come, pitting the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner against his presumptive successor. “You don’t see that every day.”
Vargas puts himself in October outlook
SAN DIEGO -- The last week of regular-season games won’t mean anything for the Dodgers in the standings. They already won the NL West, set a new franchise record in wins and clinched home-field advantage through the NL playoffs. What will matter, however, is determining which players are playing...
Pujols feels 'extra special' after hitting No. 701 at Busch
ST. LOUIS -- Even though the 27th sellout crowd of the season jammed inside Busch Stadium to celebrate Albert Pujols joining the 700 home run club last week and watch the final regular-season series of his illustrious career, he said it’s easy to control his emotions because he feels he has plenty more opportunities to play baseball in St. Louis before he retires.
