Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
kansascitymag.com
A new documentary will put Missouri wine in front of a national audience
When you think about wine, do you picture Missouri? If not, a new documentary by TasteMAKERS hopes to change your mind. “I fell in love with Missouri wine early on,” says Cat Neville, the Emmy-winning producer and host of TasteMAKERS who is best-known to KC foodies as the longtime publisher of Feast magazine. “Being so close to wine country is something that I’ve always really loved and seen as an asset.”
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Shelter Shares Video of 5 Poodles Saved from Puppy Mill
Puppy mills are a problem nationwide, but especially in Missouri it seems. There's a new video shared by a Missouri shelter of the miniature poodles they just saved from a puppy mill in the Show Me State. There's a reason why this video from the Great Plains SPCA in Missouri...
houstonherald.com
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden admin. approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
KOMU
Missouri hometown utility crews work to restore central Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA − Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are working in central Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian. Lineworker crews from 13 hometown utilities organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) are now working in the Orlando area. Kevin Thornton, a crew leader...
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy
In the late 1970s, inflation pushed wages into higher tax brackets and squeezed homeowners as property tax bills rose with the value of their residences. A southwest Missouri businessman named Mel Hancock, inspired by the California tax limitation ballot measure known as Proposition 13, enlisted the Missouri Farm Bureau and put his own plan for […] The post After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 3, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning Missouri scratch-off lottery games.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
flatlandkc.org
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0