ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
Rochester, NY
Education
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
CITY News

Visiting City Hall just got harder — and you can thank this 'patriot'

Daniel Warmus was sentenced this week to 45 days in prison for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rochester City Hall, the Romanesque building of brown sandstone at State and Church streets, had an open-door policy for about 140 years before an auto mechanic walked inside in August with a video camera claiming to be a “First Amendment auditor.” Since then, an extraordinary new security strategy...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Recruiting#Diversity#Linus College
sjfc.edu

Fisher Athletics Kicks Off Alumni Weekend

On September 24, St. John Fisher athletics kicked off alumni weekend with home games from the soccer team and the football team. The women’s soccer team competed against the Hartwick Hawks and won 1-0. A few hours later, the fisher football team hosted the RPI Engineers and battled for a win of 3-0.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Lonsberry: ABOUT A TALL FIREMAN NAMED ELVIS

I first saw Elvis Reyes in the light of his mother’s eyes. She was a warrior in the courtroom, a prosecutor of the monsters who beat women and raped children, a laughing, joyous woman who chased evil into its lair and broke its neck and came back with neither her faith nor her good cheer dimmed.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WILLIAMSON, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.5M Investment at Stony Brook State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
DANSVILLE, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME

And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Jonny B’s Custom BBQ In Lima Is Closing

The popular food truck turned bricks-and-mortar restaurant, Jonny B’s Custom BBQ, at 1883 Rochester Street in downtown Lima announced they are closing their doors effective immediately. The veteran-owned business opened its doors during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020. Jonny B’s was one of a handful of Livingston County businesses who received funding from the New York State Community Development Block Grant program in 2020. Citing a nationwide trend of small businesses struggling in a post-pandemic economy, the business decided to seize operations. However, the last sentence of their notice posted to their Facebook page on September 26, 2022 does offer patrons some hope. The business didn’t rule out moving to a new location at some point in the future.
LIMA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy