Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families
Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
Rochester ranked most neighborly city in America
Flower City has slid up to the top after ranking highest for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.
Lynn Sullivan, CEO of Volunteers of America, announces retirement
Before working at the Volunteers of America, she was the CFO and CEO of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Tops Friendly Market launches free gas and groceries campaign
From September 25 to October 8, the full-service supermarket will be encouraging shoppers to make a positive difference with the purchase of a $1 ticket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visiting City Hall just got harder — and you can thank this 'patriot'
Daniel Warmus was sentenced this week to 45 days in prison for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rochester City Hall, the Romanesque building of brown sandstone at State and Church streets, had an open-door policy for about 140 years before an auto mechanic walked inside in August with a video camera claiming to be a “First Amendment auditor.” Since then, an extraordinary new security strategy...
Rochester area on standby for Hurricane Ian aftermath
Governor Kathy Hochul said the New York State National Guard is sending helicopters and soldiers to Jacksonville, Florida
Open Door Mission converts Miller Building into 24 apartments for those in need
The building will also have on-site support services such as case management, job search assistance, and financial management.
New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year
The South East Area Coalition started the Tool Shed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
WHEC TV-10
Sister of Webster woman is hunkering down after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people in our community have families who are right in the thick of the storm. Some people are unable to connect with their loved ones because of power outages. Others are able to get texts or phone calls. News10NBC spoke with a pair of sisters,...
sjfc.edu
Fisher Athletics Kicks Off Alumni Weekend
On September 24, St. John Fisher athletics kicked off alumni weekend with home games from the soccer team and the football team. The women’s soccer team competed against the Hartwick Hawks and won 1-0. A few hours later, the fisher football team hosted the RPI Engineers and battled for a win of 3-0.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fmr. Mayor Lovely Warren calls out Democrats opposed to 5 Black districts
"The silence among you is deafening — literally deafening — on matters that matter most to the Black community."
iheart.com
Lonsberry: ABOUT A TALL FIREMAN NAMED ELVIS
I first saw Elvis Reyes in the light of his mother’s eyes. She was a warrior in the courtroom, a prosecutor of the monsters who beat women and raped children, a laughing, joyous woman who chased evil into its lair and broke its neck and came back with neither her faith nor her good cheer dimmed.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190K for jobs, upgrades
The center first opened in 2018.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.5M Investment at Stony Brook State Park
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME
And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
Locals on N. Clinton speak out on what’s fueling gun violence in their community
After hearing a 3-year-old was caught up in the latest shooting on their street, many feared the next one could be their kids.
mhflsentinel.com
Jonny B’s Custom BBQ In Lima Is Closing
The popular food truck turned bricks-and-mortar restaurant, Jonny B’s Custom BBQ, at 1883 Rochester Street in downtown Lima announced they are closing their doors effective immediately. The veteran-owned business opened its doors during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020. Jonny B’s was one of a handful of Livingston County businesses who received funding from the New York State Community Development Block Grant program in 2020. Citing a nationwide trend of small businesses struggling in a post-pandemic economy, the business decided to seize operations. However, the last sentence of their notice posted to their Facebook page on September 26, 2022 does offer patrons some hope. The business didn’t rule out moving to a new location at some point in the future.
Comments / 0