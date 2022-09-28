Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
Missouri Shelter Shares Video of 5 Poodles Saved from Puppy Mill
Puppy mills are a problem nationwide, but especially in Missouri it seems. There's a new video shared by a Missouri shelter of the miniature poodles they just saved from a puppy mill in the Show Me State. There's a reason why this video from the Great Plains SPCA in Missouri...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Environmentalists worry about unintentional fires as drought worsens in parts of southwest Missouri
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s latest drought monitor shows part of southwest Missouri with ‘exceptional’ drought conditions. According to Missouri’s drought monitor, much of Lawrence County is in extreme or exceptional drought. Jack Miller, 83, owner of Miller Ranch in Verona, said much of his pastures...
A Website Ranks Missouri as a Top 5 State for Turkey Hunting
In less than two months we will be gathering around the dining room tables with our families to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. And if you are the type of person who wants to hunt down that prized bird for the main course this Thanksgiving then Missouri is the state for you according to one website.
houstonherald.com
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden admin. approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
KOMU
Missouri hometown utility crews work to restore central Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA − Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are working in central Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian. Lineworker crews from 13 hometown utilities organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) are now working in the Orlando area. Kevin Thornton, a crew leader...
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning Missouri scratch-off lottery games.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
flatlandkc.org
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
‘Every day I cry’: Missouri man searches for late wife’s wedding rings
An ambulance rushed his wife to the emergency room at a Missouri hospital. That's the last place he remembers seeing her wedding rings.
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0