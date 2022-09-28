ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Flirting, Failing, and Navigating Relationship Signals

Much of the communication that happens between people is on an unconscious level. Body language, facial expressions, and tone all are part of the conversation that happens as people gauge their interest in each other. It is helpful to spend time interacting with others to learn this subtle art of...
Vice

Preaching the Gospel of Zyzz: An Interview With Baby Zyzz

Throughout the late-2000’s, under the deafening raucousness of festivals like Stereosonic, the smoky clubs of Melbourne, and the sweaty, oft-nihilistic insides of the gym, a transformation of the male-aesthete in Australia began to unfold. A once scrawny and subjugated teenager – in his own words “a sad cunt” –...
psychologytoday.com

Red Flags of Infidelity

Both men and women use a combination of strategies to hide evidence of an affair. Machiavellianism is a significant predictor of using manipulative strategies to mask infidelity. Some strategies are designed to maintain the status quo in order to avoid arousing suspicion. As perceptive as most of us like to...
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
psychologytoday.com

Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?

Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
calmsage.com

What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?

“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained 'Megahalo' Structures in Space That Could Reveal Secrets of Cosmic Web Connecting Universe

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered huge and unexplained structures in space that extend across nearly a billion light years and emit a faint radio glow, according to a new study. These “megahalos” are made of energetic particles, but it...
Vice

Vice

