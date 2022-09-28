Read full article on original website
Related
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind
HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?. An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life. Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own. Love...
Refinery29
‘Suddenly The Phone Stopped Ringing’: How Breakups Can Sink Our Social Lives
Breakups are rarely low stakes. No matter how little or long you've been together, there are always pieces — great or minute, — of a shared existence that change how we live beyond the split. In fact, for many of us, it's not the feelings that make the decision hard, but foreseeing all the change and reverberations to come that throw us off.
psychologytoday.com
Flirting, Failing, and Navigating Relationship Signals
Much of the communication that happens between people is on an unconscious level. Body language, facial expressions, and tone all are part of the conversation that happens as people gauge their interest in each other. It is helpful to spend time interacting with others to learn this subtle art of...
Our relationships counsellor answers your problems: Why do I live in a state of panic?
Q I’m 60, I’ve been married twice and during my life I have lost two children. My mother never showed me any love. She called me fat and ugly. When she died at 94, I didn’t cry once. My first marriage lasted two years but my husband...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preaching the Gospel of Zyzz: An Interview With Baby Zyzz
Throughout the late-2000’s, under the deafening raucousness of festivals like Stereosonic, the smoky clubs of Melbourne, and the sweaty, oft-nihilistic insides of the gym, a transformation of the male-aesthete in Australia began to unfold. A once scrawny and subjugated teenager – in his own words “a sad cunt” –...
psychologytoday.com
Red Flags of Infidelity
Both men and women use a combination of strategies to hide evidence of an affair. Machiavellianism is a significant predictor of using manipulative strategies to mask infidelity. Some strategies are designed to maintain the status quo in order to avoid arousing suspicion. As perceptive as most of us like to...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
psychologytoday.com
Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?
Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
Opinion: People Often Miss Blatant Signs That Their Partner Is Losing Interest
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
calmsage.com
What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?
“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
Scientists Discover Unexplained 'Megahalo' Structures in Space That Could Reveal Secrets of Cosmic Web Connecting Universe
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered huge and unexplained structures in space that extend across nearly a billion light years and emit a faint radio glow, according to a new study. These “megahalos” are made of energetic particles, but it...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
104K+
Followers
22K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 1