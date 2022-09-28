ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideHook

Man Kayaks From California to Hawaii in 91 Days

What would you consider a long trip by kayak? For some, the answer to that question could be measured in hours; for others, it might be measured in days. And then there’s Cyril Derreumaux, who recently became the second person in recorded history to travel between California and Hawaii in a kayak. In his case, you’d probably want months to measure the journey. All told, it took him about three months — or, to be more precise, 91 days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
travelexperta.com

8 Tips for Whale Watching To Make Your Trip Hassle Free

Whale watching is one of the most interesting once-in-a-lifetime experiences. None of us can deny the fact of happiness that comes with whale watching. Experiencing whale watching on Maui is truly an experience none of us can deny. However, to maximize the experience, one needs to keep in mind a few things. Especially if you are new to whale watching, you need to take special care so that it becomes a truly memorable experience for you. If you want to know if whale watching is safe or not, and many other tips, keep reading, I have listed a lot of useful information.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
msn.com

How to track a cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina faced a massive clean-up on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic

In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Blue Whales#Oceans#Ai#Salesforce#Marine Mammal Center
whereverfamily.com

Kayaking Adventures in Baja California Sur

With fall and winter right around the corner, plan a family trip to the Gulf of California, where the seasons are kinder than they are in the rest of the United States. Located off the coast of Loreto in Baja California Sur, the Islands of Loreto feature five UNESCO World Heritage sites in 800-square-mile Loreto National Marine Park waiting to be explored.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy