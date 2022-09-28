ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mary Duncan

Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
Tracey Folly

Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.
Outdoor Life

Watch: Leopard Leaps Out of a Tree and Takes Down an Impala

Lee Fuller has been guiding photo safaris in the African bush for more than two decades. He’s captured plenty of awe-inspiring wildlife encounters in that time, but he says that a leopard sighting he caught on camera a few weeks back is one of the most incredible things he’s every had the privilege of witnessing. Fuller shared the video to Instagram on August 24—the same day he filmed it.
Outsider.com

Wildebeest Launches Leopard in Ferocious Fight, Then Things Take a Dramatic Turn: VIDEO

It’s quite amazing to see this leopard get the upper hand on a wildebeest here in this viral video but it does the job well. As you can tell, the leopard was kind of waiting for something to come around the corner. It happened to be a couple of wildebeests. One happened to slip away from the attack. Good for that one. But the second one did not get so lucky. See, the leopard struck and didn’t let go until the wildebeest was dead.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Takes Injured Fawn While Helpless Mother Can Do Nothing But Watch

Nature can be one cruel beast. It ain’t nothing new though. Only the strong survive and there’s usually something out there that will eat you if they can. Black bears love a little bit of meat. The are omnivores and get a lot of there foods from plants but love a good feed of meat when they can get it. They will scavenge for anything, but are known to take out the young mammals, particularly from the deer family.
Outsider.com

Woman Has Full-Blown Meltdown in Ostrich Encounter Gone Wrong: VIDEO

For animal lovers, safari parks are a fantastic way to spend an afternoon. Paying a fee grants you access to a large enclosed area where wild animals roam freely. You then drive through the park while being treated to an up-close view of some of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures. Depending on the park, you might see anything from horses and goats to more exotic animals like zebra and elephants.
Outsider.com

Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO

Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
thewildest.com

Why Does My Dog Freak Out When I Wake Them Up?

“Let sleeping dogs lie” is more than just one of those sayings that gets twisted so much nobody knows what it means anymore. It’s actually a literal warning. And it’s never more true than when a dog reacts aggressively when startled during sleep. This reaction, known as sleep-startle reflex in dogs, can be pretty scary, especially if there are kids, older folks, or people with disabilities.
