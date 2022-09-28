Read full article on original website
Related
Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
I'm a mom of 4 who co-slept with 3 of my children. It wasn't my initial plan, but after traveling the world I realized that many cultures share beds.
The author says she saw mothers in Ecuador, Kenya, and Vietnam co-sleeping with children. She didn't plan to do it, but her kids had a different idea.
KIDS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.
Watch: Leopard Leaps Out of a Tree and Takes Down an Impala
Lee Fuller has been guiding photo safaris in the African bush for more than two decades. He’s captured plenty of awe-inspiring wildlife encounters in that time, but he says that a leopard sighting he caught on camera a few weeks back is one of the most incredible things he’s every had the privilege of witnessing. Fuller shared the video to Instagram on August 24—the same day he filmed it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wildebeest Launches Leopard in Ferocious Fight, Then Things Take a Dramatic Turn: VIDEO
It’s quite amazing to see this leopard get the upper hand on a wildebeest here in this viral video but it does the job well. As you can tell, the leopard was kind of waiting for something to come around the corner. It happened to be a couple of wildebeests. One happened to slip away from the attack. Good for that one. But the second one did not get so lucky. See, the leopard struck and didn’t let go until the wildebeest was dead.
LOOK: Crocodile Father Swims With Its Seemingly Countless Number of Babies on Its Back
While it might be cute to say father knows best, at least in this picture the crocodile daddy is showing off his good side. As you can see, the crocodile father is swimming with his babies. He’s got them on his back while he’s making his way through the water. What in the world is going on here?
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
Children horrified to learn they've been eating rabbits disguised as chicken: 'We always ate rabbits in the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were children, they didn't get a say in what my grandmother cooked for dinner. They weren't allowed to have likes and dislikes; they weren't even allowed to have preferences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Bear Takes Injured Fawn While Helpless Mother Can Do Nothing But Watch
Nature can be one cruel beast. It ain’t nothing new though. Only the strong survive and there’s usually something out there that will eat you if they can. Black bears love a little bit of meat. The are omnivores and get a lot of there foods from plants but love a good feed of meat when they can get it. They will scavenge for anything, but are known to take out the young mammals, particularly from the deer family.
Watch a Girl Disguise Herself as a Plant to Watch Hummingbirds
Well played, little girl. Well played. There's a new video of a young girl who wanted to watch hummingbirds close up so she disguised herself as a plant to make it happen (and it worked). The woman who shared the video provided the backstory of how this little girl ended...
Woman Has Full-Blown Meltdown in Ostrich Encounter Gone Wrong: VIDEO
For animal lovers, safari parks are a fantastic way to spend an afternoon. Paying a fee grants you access to a large enclosed area where wild animals roam freely. You then drive through the park while being treated to an up-close view of some of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures. Depending on the park, you might see anything from horses and goats to more exotic animals like zebra and elephants.
Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO
Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
thewildest.com
Why Does My Dog Freak Out When I Wake Them Up?
“Let sleeping dogs lie” is more than just one of those sayings that gets twisted so much nobody knows what it means anymore. It’s actually a literal warning. And it’s never more true than when a dog reacts aggressively when startled during sleep. This reaction, known as sleep-startle reflex in dogs, can be pretty scary, especially if there are kids, older folks, or people with disabilities.
PETS・
103GBF
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0