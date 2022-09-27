Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What's open and closed
In the wake of a devastating Hurricane Ian, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida as well as the Carolinas. Here's a status report of the latest plans of various theme parks and other tourist attractions in Florida along with what's going on with various cruises. The statuses of top tourist attractions in the Carolinas appear near the end of this article:
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
