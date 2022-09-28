Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal
Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Jumps 20% in a Matter of Hours Amid SEC’s Latest Setback in Ripple Lawsuit
The sixth-largest crypto asset by market cap, XRP, is rallying amid Ripple Labs scoring a win in court in a lawsuit lodged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). XRP surged approximately 20% amid a court ruling ordering the SEC to produce documents Ripple intends to use as evidence.
Elon Musk's Lawyers Say His First Amendment Rights Are Being Violated By Required Pre-Approval of Tesla Tweets
Musk agreed to tweet approval in 2018 after he announced on the platform he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private.
decrypt.co
ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit
Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
crowdfundinsider.com
Ripple: Judge Tells SEC to Hand Over Documents on Hinman Ethereum Speech, Once Again
While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) keeps battling the courts, the courts keep telling the SEC to hand over the “emails and drafts” pertaining to the speech given by former SEC Corporate Finance Director William (Bill) Hinman discussing crypto in June of 2018. In the ongoing legal...
Elon Musk says SpaceX avoids using patents to build rockets because they're for the 'weak' and block innovation
Elon Musk told CNBC that patents are "for the weak" and SpaceX doesn't really have them. Patents can be used to block other companies from innovating, according to Musk. He told CNBC during a factory tour that rocket engines were built by the company in California. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
Elon Musk touted the 'importance' of Tesla being a publicly traded company just 4 years after trying to take it private with his 'funding secured' tweet
At Tesla's AI Day event, Elon Musk touted the benefits of Tesla being a publicly traded company. Musk seems to have changed his stance since tweeting that he was considering taking Tesla private in 2018. Part of Musk's initial $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was financed by a huge...
u.today
SEC v. Ripple: Next Steps in Case, In Lawyer's Opinion, After Ripple's Major Achievement
John Deaton, founder of CryptoLaw and a representative of XRP holders, gave a summary of the latest developments in the SEC lawsuit versus Ripple, explained why the market should be grateful to the company and what to expect next in this battle. After Ripple's victory obtaining documents from former SEC...
As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation
The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
dailyhodl.com
Judge Overrules SEC’s Objection in Case Against Ripple, Orders Contentious Documents To Be Turned Over
A federal judge is ordering the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over the evidence that the security regulator has been trying to withhold in its suit against blockchain-based payments company Ripple Labs. Federal judge Sarah Netburn previously ordered the agency to produce the documents related to the...
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Trader Liable to SEC for Ponzi Fraud After Taking Fifth
The SEC established securities fraud and other violations by the owner of a cryptocurrency investment fund even after he invoked his right against self-incrimination. The Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Shawn Cutting lured about 450 investors into sending his company $6.9 million in cash and digital assets, much of which he allegedly used for personal expenses and Ponzi-like payments, the court said. Invoking his Fifth Amendment right allows the court to draw inferences against him, it said.
CoinTelegraph
Judge orders SEC to turn Hinman documents over to Ripple Labs after months of dispute
Ripple Labs scored a victory in its continuing legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 29 as U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ruled to release the documents written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman. The documents predominantly relate to a speech Hinman delivered at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in June 2018.
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
Why SBF asked Elon Musk to buy Twitter
The billionaire FTX founder has had his eye on social media for months.
u.today
XRP Lawsuit: Former SEC Official's Calendar Might Suggest Ripple Was Unfairly Targeted: Fox Business
SEC Indicts Hydrogen Technology On Unregistered Securities And Market Manipulation Charges
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Hydrogen and its former chief operating officer, Michael Ross Kane on Wednesday. Charges include the sale of unregistered security tokens and alleged market manipulation. The startup made over $2 million in profits, per the agency’s filing. Hydrogen denied the claims and said...
tipranks.com
No Show by Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO at the Deposition
Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up at the deposition scheduled for yesterday. Another twist sets into the long-drawn Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) takeover saga by Elon Musk. Both Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up for their scheduled deposition yesterday related to Musk’s refusal of the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal.
