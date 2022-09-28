ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

bloomberglaw.com

Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal

Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
decrypt.co

ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit

Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
Benzinga

As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys

The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
cryptopotato.com

SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation

The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Trader Liable to SEC for Ponzi Fraud After Taking Fifth

The SEC established securities fraud and other violations by the owner of a cryptocurrency investment fund even after he invoked his right against self-incrimination. The Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Shawn Cutting lured about 450 investors into sending his company $6.9 million in cash and digital assets, much of which he allegedly used for personal expenses and Ponzi-like payments, the court said. Invoking his Fifth Amendment right allows the court to draw inferences against him, it said.
CoinTelegraph

Judge orders SEC to turn Hinman documents over to Ripple Labs after months of dispute

Ripple Labs scored a victory in its continuing legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 29 as U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ruled to release the documents written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman. The documents predominantly relate to a speech Hinman delivered at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in June 2018.
tipranks.com

No Show by Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO at the Deposition

Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up at the deposition scheduled for yesterday. Another twist sets into the long-drawn Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) takeover saga by Elon Musk. Both Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up for their scheduled deposition yesterday related to Musk’s refusal of the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal.
