Gaining popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the convertible car is an automotive American icon. As a symbol of leisure and fun, some history's iconic models were convertibles, such as the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Mustang. However, convertibles have been steadily losing popularity among car buyers and make up only 0.46% of new car sales in 2021. Buyers value practicality and functionality over looks and leisure, leading their interests elsewhere. Can the iconic design stand the test of time?

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO