Buying Cars

Motley Fool

Will Car Prices Drop in 2023?

They could -- but only if one thing happens. Car prices are soaring, and many consumers are taking on higher auto loans to cope. Things could improve in 2023, but for that to happen, auto production will need to ramp up. Owning a car is, for many people, a necessity...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Subaru Says More New Forester, Crosstrek, And Outback Models Are On The Way

Subaru still has the tightest new car inventory among car brands in the U.S., but things are improving. Subaru says production of the 2022 Forester, 2023 Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, and other new models has increased. Customers who order a new all-wheel-drive 2022 Subaru Forester, 2023 Crosstrek, and 2023 Subaru Outback...
CARS
CNBC

Why convertible cars are declining in popularity

Gaining popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the convertible car is an automotive American icon. As a symbol of leisure and fun, some history's iconic models were convertibles, such as the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Mustang. However, convertibles have been steadily losing popularity among car buyers and make up only 0.46% of new car sales in 2021. Buyers value practicality and functionality over looks and leisure, leading their interests elsewhere. Can the iconic design stand the test of time?
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

CR’s 11 Best Used Cars And SUVs Under $5K - You Won’t Find Any Subaru Models

Can you buy a good, used, reliable, and safe 2005 Subaru Forester, Outback, Impreza, or Legacy for under $5,000? Consumer Reports says no. Consumer Reports says there are no used 2005 Subaru Forester, Outback, Impreza, or Legacy models under $5,000 that make its latest best used models list. Is it because they are unreliable or dangerous? To make the Consumer Reports list, models have average reliability, have "a safety system that saves lives," and can be purchased for under $5,000.
BUYING CARS

