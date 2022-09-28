The South Carolina football team will have a relaxing weekend on the couch watching a lot of football. The Gamecocks (3-2) spent their Thursday night running their record to the better side of .500 with a 50-10 win over S.C. State at Williams-Brice Stadium. They’ll get to spend their Saturday watching football, just like the rest of us.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO