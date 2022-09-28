Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building
Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting. That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway...
Herald-Journal
New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023
Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.
KSLTV
Forest ranger quashes rumors of Pineview Reservoir in town meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — News travels fast in small towns. Rumors travel faster. “First and foremost, we’re not closing Pineview,” Sean Harwood said to a room full of applause. Harwood is the Ogden District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. Pineview Reservoir is in his district. One of...
Herald-Journal
GFWC, Western AgCredit join forces in annual food drive
On September 26, 2022, members of our local GFWC Women’s Civic League donated $500 to the Tremonton Food Pantry as part of the Farmers Feeding Families Food Drive. Several of the GFWC members have also given on their own, as individuals. Joining with Western AgCredit is a wonderful opportunity to receive some matching funds and to have an greater impact in our community.
Herald-Journal
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
kvnutalk
Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
Herald-Journal
Schvaneveldt, Vivian W. (Call)
Schvaneveldt Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt 91 Weston, Idaho passed away September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel, 27 N. Center, Weston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and again prior to the funeral Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
kvnutalk
Man and woman confess to making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles was arrested in August after police tracked him and Galexy Mikkel Workman, a 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman, to a mobile trailer.
Herald-Journal
Wilhelm, Ray B.
Ray B Wilhelm, 91, of North Logan passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 8, 1930 in North Logan, Utah. He was the son of Edmund Louis Wilhelm and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, and the eldest of six children. He married Marilyn South Wilhelm on August 3, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple. He is survived by his children, Gloria (Larry) Hall, Morgan; Rod (LuAnn) Wilhelm, North Logan; Monte (Janet) Wilhelm, Wellsville. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Laurn (Eloise); his only sister, Carol (Lynn) Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Dennis, Louis, and Gene. Ray was born and raised on a farm, and continued to farm throughout his life. He had particular interest in horses and beef cattle. He rodeoed for many years participating mainly in calf roping and team roping. He worked several jobs to support the farm habit. During his early adult life, he worked as a machinist and welder at USU Research Foundation. Following this, he started his own excavation business in which he worked extensively on many, many homes and businesses in Cache Valley and surrounding area. Later on, Ray drove school bus for Cache County, and particularly enjoyed transporting special needs students to and from school. A brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the North Logan Memorial Park Cemetery at 2075 East 2500 North in North Logan. It was Ray's request that no viewing or formal funeral be held. Please no flowers, also at Ray's request. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Primary Children's Hospital. We wish to thank the loving staff at Gables and the Aegis Hospice staff who cared for our father. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Charges filed in fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Cache County
A man who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last week is now facing felony charges in the 1st District Court related to the incident. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, faces one count of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, third-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, class-A driving under the influence and four other misdemeanors and infractions.
Herald-Journal
Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
Cooper, Col. John Henry
Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill. John was born in Richmond, California on November 28th, 1944. He was raised in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Logan High School in 1962. While growing up, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a competitive roller skater for the Logan Skating Rink. After high school, he served a two year mission in Southern Brazil from 1964-1966. After returning from his missionary service, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Maughan, in the LDS Logan Temple on June 4, 1971. He graduated from Utah State University 1969. John served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring with the rank of full Colonel in 1997. As a Chaplain he was known as a great orator and ministered to many service men and women. He served in 13 assignments domestic and abroad, living with his family in Korea, Germany, and six different states from the East to West Coast. John was an animal lover; he had many dogs that brought him much joy. He also loved classical music, especially when it was performed by his daughters or grandchildren. John had a testimony of his Savior and the gospel. His example and generosity will influence many generations to come. John is survived by his wife Carolyn, of 51 years, his daughters: Stephanie Kerr of Cypress, CA; Stacy Funk of Springboro, OH; Terel Anderson of River Heights, UT; Erin Bowser of Tooele, UT. As well as his nephew Jason Hill of Henderson NV, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the the amazing staff at Maple Springs and Ageis Hospice for their care and compassion. Services will be held Friday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. A gathering will be held an hour prior. If you would like to watch the service live click the link provided under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
Herald-Journal
Jeppesen, Fern Elwood
Jeppesen Fern Elwood Jeppesen 96 Hyde Park, Utah passed away September 28, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
kvnutalk
Vehicle rollover near Riverside sends one person to the hospital – Cache Valley Daily
BOX ELDER COUNTY — A single-vehicle rollover crash sent one person to hospital but could have been much worse, according to emergency officials. The accident reportedly occurred Tuesday night along Interstate-15, east of Riverside. The Garland Fire Department reported the car was travelling northbound near the Riverside exit, milepost...
Herald-Journal
Comedy show looks to bring a different kind of entertainment to Logan
Keith Barany, comedy producer and standup in his own right, knows he only has one chance to make a big impression with the first of three “Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.”. “The first show has got to be a crazy powerhouse,” he said. “The way people will...
Herald-Journal
Annie Paul Erekson
Our adorable mother Annie Paul Erekson received her wings, September 26, 2022. Services will be Friday Sept 30, viewing at 10 service at 11, at 135 West Main, Richmond Utah.
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Herald-Journal
County Council holds public hearing on open space bond
The Cache County Council held a public hearing on Tuesday to receive public input on the open-space preservation bond headed for the ballot in November. Though the council had already voted to place the bond in the hands of voters this year, several local and state officials, as well as other valley residents, took to the podium to express their support for the bond while thanking the council for allowing voters to decide its future.
