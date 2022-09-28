Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
USU football: Encouraging first career start for Legas
It wasn’t flawless, but the first collegiate start for Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas was certainly an encouraging one. The former Orem High three-sport star made some memorable plays with his arm and feet in Utah State’s 38-26 loss to No. 19 BYU on Thursday night in Provo.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Grizzlies bounce back, beat Wolves; Riverhawks, Pirates prevail
Back-to-back lopsided losses had the Grizzlies reeling a bit, but they were unfazed. Tytan Moser rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns, plus he also recovered two fumbles on the other side of the ball, to help propel Logan to a 28-14 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 football game Friday night at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
USU football: Hall is healthy and wreaking havoc for BYU
Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory. Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
Herald-Journal
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Herald-Journal
Hamp, Carma May (Wheeler)
Carma May Wheeler Hamp died September 26, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Lester George Wheeler and Ruby May Hodges welcomed her into their Lewiston, Utah, home on February 4, 1929, as their sixth child. She married Warren Thomas Hamp on June 27, 1947, and they are the parents of three children: Patsy (Robert) Shipley, Franklin, Idaho; Mark (Lynne) Hamp, South Weber, Utah; and Dixie (Dave) Seegmiller, Meridian, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband and one grandson. Her living posterity includes her three children, 20 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Her funeral will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, September 30, from Meridian at the following link https://zoom.us/j/97378805565 Burial will be later that day in the Richmond, Utah, cemetery.
Boise Athletes Break The Internet With Hilarious Viral Team Photos
Remember last week when we said that long-distance runners are a special breed? The Santa Clara University Cross Country just proved that. You may recognize some familiar faces in their now famous team photos!. Speaking from experience, picture day is typically the one day a year where members of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies begin preparation for 2022-23 season
Optimism and enthusiasm is high as it should as preparation for a new basketball season gets underway. The Aggie women began practicing as a team on Monday and the men followed on Tuesday. Utah State men’s head coach Ryan Odom was pleased with what he saw, but that is to be expected on the first day. There would be big trouble if that was not the case.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Cooper, Col. John Henry
Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill. John was born in Richmond, California on November 28th, 1944. He was raised in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Logan High School in 1962. While growing up, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a competitive roller skater for the Logan Skating Rink. After high school, he served a two year mission in Southern Brazil from 1964-1966. After returning from his missionary service, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Maughan, in the LDS Logan Temple on June 4, 1971. He graduated from Utah State University 1969. John served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring with the rank of full Colonel in 1997. As a Chaplain he was known as a great orator and ministered to many service men and women. He served in 13 assignments domestic and abroad, living with his family in Korea, Germany, and six different states from the East to West Coast. John was an animal lover; he had many dogs that brought him much joy. He also loved classical music, especially when it was performed by his daughters or grandchildren. John had a testimony of his Savior and the gospel. His example and generosity will influence many generations to come. John is survived by his wife Carolyn, of 51 years, his daughters: Stephanie Kerr of Cypress, CA; Stacy Funk of Springboro, OH; Terel Anderson of River Heights, UT; Erin Bowser of Tooele, UT. As well as his nephew Jason Hill of Henderson NV, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the the amazing staff at Maple Springs and Ageis Hospice for their care and compassion. Services will be held Friday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. A gathering will be held an hour prior. If you would like to watch the service live click the link provided under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
You Need To Visit These Scenic Idaho Wineries This Fall
Look ahead at the October weather it's going to continue to provide us with some beautiful fall days. So, why not get out and continue to enjoy the gorgeous scenery and changing colors of the leaves while sipping on some great local wine. As my wife and I continue to...
Herald-Journal
New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023
Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Nampa students prepare to build a house: 'This could be a future job'
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa School District held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a single-family home project getting ready to be built by students. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Russell both attended Wednesday’s ceremony to mark the start of a single-family house that students will build from the ground up.
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
Herald-Journal
Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building
Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting. That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway...
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Boise breaks Sept. 27 temperature record
It will feel like fall for the final two days of September. Heading into October, high pressure returns, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's.
Comments / 0