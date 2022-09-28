ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Herald-Journal

USU football: Encouraging first career start for Legas

It wasn’t flawless, but the first collegiate start for Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas was certainly an encouraging one. The former Orem High three-sport star made some memorable plays with his arm and feet in Utah State’s 38-26 loss to No. 19 BYU on Thursday night in Provo.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Grizzlies bounce back, beat Wolves; Riverhawks, Pirates prevail

Back-to-back lopsided losses had the Grizzlies reeling a bit, but they were unfazed. Tytan Moser rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns, plus he also recovered two fumbles on the other side of the ball, to help propel Logan to a 28-14 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 football game Friday night at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium.
LOGAN, UT
KOOL 96.5

Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks

Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

USU football: Hall is healthy and wreaking havoc for BYU

Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory. Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
PROVO, UT
Herald-Journal

Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt

Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Hamp, Carma May (Wheeler)

Carma May Wheeler Hamp died September 26, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Lester George Wheeler and Ruby May Hodges welcomed her into their Lewiston, Utah, home on February 4, 1929, as their sixth child. She married Warren Thomas Hamp on June 27, 1947, and they are the parents of three children: Patsy (Robert) Shipley, Franklin, Idaho; Mark (Lynne) Hamp, South Weber, Utah; and Dixie (Dave) Seegmiller, Meridian, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband and one grandson. Her living posterity includes her three children, 20 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Her funeral will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, September 30, from Meridian at the following link https://zoom.us/j/97378805565 Burial will be later that day in the Richmond, Utah, cemetery.
MERIDIAN, ID
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies begin preparation for 2022-23 season

Optimism and enthusiasm is high as it should as preparation for a new basketball season gets underway. The Aggie women began practicing as a team on Monday and the men followed on Tuesday. Utah State men’s head coach Ryan Odom was pleased with what he saw, but that is to be expected on the first day. There would be big trouble if that was not the case.
LOGAN, UT
MIX 106

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
Herald-Journal

Cooper, Col. John Henry

Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill. John was born in Richmond, California on November 28th, 1944. He was raised in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Logan High School in 1962. While growing up, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a competitive roller skater for the Logan Skating Rink. After high school, he served a two year mission in Southern Brazil from 1964-1966. After returning from his missionary service, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Maughan, in the LDS Logan Temple on June 4, 1971. He graduated from Utah State University 1969. John served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring with the rank of full Colonel in 1997. As a Chaplain he was known as a great orator and ministered to many service men and women. He served in 13 assignments domestic and abroad, living with his family in Korea, Germany, and six different states from the East to West Coast. John was an animal lover; he had many dogs that brought him much joy. He also loved classical music, especially when it was performed by his daughters or grandchildren. John had a testimony of his Savior and the gospel. His example and generosity will influence many generations to come. John is survived by his wife Carolyn, of 51 years, his daughters: Stephanie Kerr of Cypress, CA; Stacy Funk of Springboro, OH; Terel Anderson of River Heights, UT; Erin Bowser of Tooele, UT. As well as his nephew Jason Hill of Henderson NV, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the the amazing staff at Maple Springs and Ageis Hospice for their care and compassion. Services will be held Friday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. A gathering will be held an hour prior. If you would like to watch the service live click the link provided under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023

Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.
HYRUM, UT
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building

Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting. That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway...
LOGAN, UT

