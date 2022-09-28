Read full article on original website
Prep volleyball: Bobcats start strong, sweep Mustangs
SMITHFIELD — There was no problem with electricity this time when the Bobcats and Mustangs met on the volleyball court. Mountain Crest may have liked a pause. Sky View never trailed in the Region 11 match Thursday, winning in three, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Encouraging first career start for Legas
It wasn’t flawless, but the first collegiate start for Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas was certainly an encouraging one. The former Orem High three-sport star made some memorable plays with his arm and feet in Utah State’s 38-26 loss to No. 19 BYU on Thursday night in Provo.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Hall is healthy and wreaking havoc for BYU
Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory. Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
USU football: Aggies start strong, but fall to No. 19 BYU on road
PROVO — With the exception of a few plays, it was a first half to remember for the Aggies in their first game with Cooper Legas as the starting quarterback. Nevertheless, BYU, ranked 19th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, was able to get to halftime tied at 17-17 and dominated the second half on its way to a 38-26 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 59,417 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Herald-Journal
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face huge challenge on road vs. No. 19 BYU
Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory. That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves sweep region titles, capture third straight championship
NORTH LOGAN — It was a clean sweep for the Wolves at the Region 11 girls tennis championships. The defending region and 4A state champs didn’t falter Thursday as the two-day region championships concluded. There were a few tense moments, but Green Canyon pulled through in tight matches at second and third singles.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies begin preparation for 2022-23 season
Optimism and enthusiasm is high as it should as preparation for a new basketball season gets underway. The Aggie women began practicing as a team on Monday and the men followed on Tuesday. Utah State men’s head coach Ryan Odom was pleased with what he saw, but that is to be expected on the first day. There would be big trouble if that was not the case.
Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼
Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend. Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80's. Upper 70's in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland The post Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼ appeared first on Local News 8.
Herald-Journal
Cooper, Col. John Henry
Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill. John was born in Richmond, California on November 28th, 1944. He was raised in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Logan High School in 1962. While growing up, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a competitive roller skater for the Logan Skating Rink. After high school, he served a two year mission in Southern Brazil from 1964-1966. After returning from his missionary service, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Maughan, in the LDS Logan Temple on June 4, 1971. He graduated from Utah State University 1969. John served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring with the rank of full Colonel in 1997. As a Chaplain he was known as a great orator and ministered to many service men and women. He served in 13 assignments domestic and abroad, living with his family in Korea, Germany, and six different states from the East to West Coast. John was an animal lover; he had many dogs that brought him much joy. He also loved classical music, especially when it was performed by his daughters or grandchildren. John had a testimony of his Savior and the gospel. His example and generosity will influence many generations to come. John is survived by his wife Carolyn, of 51 years, his daughters: Stephanie Kerr of Cypress, CA; Stacy Funk of Springboro, OH; Terel Anderson of River Heights, UT; Erin Bowser of Tooele, UT. As well as his nephew Jason Hill of Henderson NV, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the the amazing staff at Maple Springs and Ageis Hospice for their care and compassion. Services will be held Friday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. A gathering will be held an hour prior. If you would like to watch the service live click the link provided under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building
Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting. That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway...
Herald-Journal
New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023
Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.
Herald-Journal
Schvaneveldt, Vivian W. (Call)
Schvaneveldt Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt 91 Weston, Idaho passed away September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel, 27 N. Center, Weston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and again prior to the funeral Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
