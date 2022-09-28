Marine and RV PR firm Martin Flory Group celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Since 1962, its editorial-focused services helped more than 800 companies expand worldwide, via more than 25,000 press release projects. President Laura Martin announced the milestone. "The symmetry of this particular anniversary is especially significant. My dad led the company for its first 20 years, we worked together for the next two decades, and I've had the helm for the past 20 years."

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO