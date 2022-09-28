ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
marinebusinessworld.com

ICONIC Marine Group acquires NauticStar

We are happy to announce that NauticStar has been acquired by ICONIC Marine Group and its owner Fred Ross. We look forward to building for the bold with the support of the ICONIC family, alongside their existing brands Donzi, Fountain, and Baja. With this exciting news, we will continue to...
ECONOMY
marinebusinessworld.com

Navico Group bolsters ACES strategy with the launch of new Fathom e-Power System

Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, announced today the launch of the new Fathom® e-Power System, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system that delivers reliable power and unparalleled performance for the marine and RV sectors. The Fathom system offers advanced digital controls and...
ECONOMY
marinebusinessworld.com

Martin Flory Group marks 60th anniversary

Marine and RV PR firm Martin Flory Group celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Since 1962, its editorial-focused services helped more than 800 companies expand worldwide, via more than 25,000 press release projects. President Laura Martin announced the milestone. "The symmetry of this particular anniversary is especially significant. My dad led the company for its first 20 years, we worked together for the next two decades, and I've had the helm for the past 20 years."
ECONOMY
marinebusinessworld.com

Now available: 2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract - Retail Markets Report

The 2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract's Retail Markets Report is now available for member download. This report details new recreational boat and marine engine retail sales data for both unit totals and Canadian dollars categorized by size, type and province/territory. Report data and insights include:. Outboard boat unit sales increased...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Global Marketing#Content Marketing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oem#Japan Radio Company#Alphatron Marine#Advanced Systems Group#Ymi Almere
marinebusinessworld.com

Johnson Outdoors announces Cash Dividend Increase

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced approval by its Board of Directors of an increased quarterly cash dividend. Class A shareholders will now receive a $0.31 dividend per share and Class B shareholders a $0.2818 dividend per share. "Johnson...
MARKETS
marinebusinessworld.com

Blackfish Paddles partner with Canada SailGP Team

The Canada SailGP Team is pleased to welcome Blackfish Paddles Ltd to the team's growing group of partners and suppliers. Blackfish Paddles is Canada's leading distributor of surf, SUP and foil gear. The opportunity to partner with the Canada SailGP Team was a natural fit for Blackfish Paddles' e-commerce arm (SUPandfoil.com) and an opportunity to showcase their new wingfoil brand Nexen.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy