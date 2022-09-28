Read full article on original website
marinebusinessworld.com
ICONIC Marine Group acquires NauticStar
We are happy to announce that NauticStar has been acquired by ICONIC Marine Group and its owner Fred Ross. We look forward to building for the bold with the support of the ICONIC family, alongside their existing brands Donzi, Fountain, and Baja. With this exciting news, we will continue to...
marinebusinessworld.com
Navico Group bolsters ACES strategy with the launch of new Fathom e-Power System
Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, announced today the launch of the new Fathom® e-Power System, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system that delivers reliable power and unparalleled performance for the marine and RV sectors. The Fathom system offers advanced digital controls and...
marinebusinessworld.com
Martin Flory Group marks 60th anniversary
Marine and RV PR firm Martin Flory Group celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Since 1962, its editorial-focused services helped more than 800 companies expand worldwide, via more than 25,000 press release projects. President Laura Martin announced the milestone. "The symmetry of this particular anniversary is especially significant. My dad led the company for its first 20 years, we worked together for the next two decades, and I've had the helm for the past 20 years."
marinebusinessworld.com
Now available: 2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract - Retail Markets Report
The 2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract's Retail Markets Report is now available for member download. This report details new recreational boat and marine engine retail sales data for both unit totals and Canadian dollars categorized by size, type and province/territory. Report data and insights include:. Outboard boat unit sales increased...
marinebusinessworld.com
Johnson Outdoors announces Cash Dividend Increase
Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced approval by its Board of Directors of an increased quarterly cash dividend. Class A shareholders will now receive a $0.31 dividend per share and Class B shareholders a $0.2818 dividend per share. "Johnson...
marinebusinessworld.com
Blackfish Paddles partner with Canada SailGP Team
The Canada SailGP Team is pleased to welcome Blackfish Paddles Ltd to the team's growing group of partners and suppliers. Blackfish Paddles is Canada's leading distributor of surf, SUP and foil gear. The opportunity to partner with the Canada SailGP Team was a natural fit for Blackfish Paddles' e-commerce arm (SUPandfoil.com) and an opportunity to showcase their new wingfoil brand Nexen.
