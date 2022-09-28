ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

Shreveport-Bossier Announces Full Fall Event Calendar

The 2022 fall event schedule for Shreveport-Bossier is packed with events from the end of September til the middle of November with events happening throughout the area every week. The fall event calendar caters to a large variety of visitors, from those looking for a music festival, family-friendly weekend activities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year

The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Country music artist Neal McCoy to perform at Red River Revel

SHREVEPORT, La. - Neal McCoy will perform at the Red River Revel in downtown Shreveport on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. The Red River Revel is located at Festival Plaza and general admission is $5. You can also purchase a 9-day Reveler Pass for $10. McCoy has released...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for a small area of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 a.m., COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 p.m.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan

Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Harry Styles Made This Shreveport Teen’s Wish Come True

At Harry Styles Monday night concert in Austin, one teen from Shreveport was present and Harry Styles helped make her wish come true!. Kaylee Campbell is from Shreveport and was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer two years ago… Kaylee’s mom bought her pit passes to Harry’s concert in Austin and on Monday night Kaylee went down to the pit decked out in Harry swag with signs and everything!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Are These Juju Road Haunting Stories Just Campfire Stories?

However, if you were to ask several Shreveport-Bossier residents they would say the place is an evil scary place that shouldn't be messed with. If You Travel Far Enough Down Swan Lake Road in Bossier You Eventually Come across JuJu Road. I have spoken to several Bossier residents who all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
High School Football PRO

Bossier City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Natchitoches Central High School football team will have a game with Airline High School on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Participants grateful for Shreveport's guaranteed income program

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is one of four dozen cities taking part in an experiment that could be helpful to families. The Mayors for Guaranteed Income Program has provided 110 single parents with school-aged children who meet income requirements with $660 per month for up to a year. Recipients had to make 120% of the federal poverty line.
SHREVEPORT, LA

