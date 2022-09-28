Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide
UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
live5news.com
Police investigating deadly North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting. Officers responded to Cypress River Apartments on Blue House Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside his vehicle near building 300, police said. A police report states...
counton2.com
SLED: North Charleston store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday announced charges against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard (25) and Justin Outley (25) owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According...
counton2.com
Woman suing DCSO, former deputy for brandishing weapons
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons. In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner. On arrival, officers found spent shell casings...
live5news.com
Charleston County temporarily suspends EMS operations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made based on wind conditions in the area. Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.
Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
The Post and Courier
Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire
Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
live5news.com
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex. Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards originally said one person died in the fire, but investigators discovered a second person later Thursday morning. Edwards said firefighters...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC […]
Annie Andrews responds to political attacks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
Town of Summerville issues state of emergency; no curfew
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Charleston area on Friday morning. A curfew has not been issued at this time. Multiple roads are closed in Summerville as a result of flooding.
live5news.com
Crews respond to fire at Summerville apartment complex
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road. The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department are responding. The American Red Cross could also be...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area. Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday. Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning. Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:. Charleston...
Apartment complex engulfed in flames in South Carolina - one person is killed, four civilians and three police officers are injured
A fire at a South Carolina apartment complex has killed one and injured several others, according to local law enforcement. At least 36 units at the Summerville complex were destroyed in the fire, which reportedly began just before 3am Thursday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards said more than 50 firefighters were...
counton2.com
Goose Creek man sentenced to prison for electronics theft scheme
PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man who was working at a Philadelphia Walmart has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to steal and resell expensive electronics. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano (38) of...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
