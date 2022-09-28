ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide

UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting. Officers responded to Cypress River Apartments on Blue House Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside his vehicle near building 300, police said. A police report states...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Woman suing DCSO, former deputy for brandishing weapons

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons. In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner. On arrival, officers found spent shell casings...
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County temporarily suspends EMS operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made based on wind conditions in the area. Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire

Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Religious Freedom#Police#West Ashley#Cheez
live5news.com

Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex. Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards originally said one person died in the fire, but investigators discovered a second person later Thursday morning. Edwards said firefighters...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Annie Andrews responds to political attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Walgreens
live5news.com

Crews respond to fire at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road. The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department are responding. The American Red Cross could also be...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area. Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday. Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning. Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:. Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek man sentenced to prison for electronics theft scheme

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man who was working at a Philadelphia Walmart has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to steal and resell expensive electronics. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano (38) of...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy