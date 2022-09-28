ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game

The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
WASHINGTON, DC
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
Recap: Los Angeles Dodgers Blow Out Colorado Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final homestand with a 10-1 thumping of the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a rare six-game series. Mookie Betts opened their scoring with his first of two doubles on the night. He attacked the first pitch to drive it to the gap in left-center field and bring in Chris Taylor with two outs.
DENVER, CO
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question

On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night

The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
CLEVELAND, OH
Craig Kimbrel ‘Frustrated’ With ‘Yanking’ Pitches

After struggling for nearly the entire season, the Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role and instead decided on a committee for the ninth inning. Tommy Kahnle has pitched in the two highest leverage spots in the ninth inning since the change was made, which indicates he could be the early favorite to see the most save opportunities in the postseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
