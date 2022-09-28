Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Recap: Los Angeles Dodgers Blow Out Colorado Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final homestand with a 10-1 thumping of the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a rare six-game series. Mookie Betts opened their scoring with his first of two doubles on the night. He attacked the first pitch to drive it to the gap in left-center field and bring in Chris Taylor with two outs.
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question
On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals
Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
Craig Kimbrel ‘Frustrated’ With ‘Yanking’ Pitches
After struggling for nearly the entire season, the Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role and instead decided on a committee for the ninth inning. Tommy Kahnle has pitched in the two highest leverage spots in the ninth inning since the change was made, which indicates he could be the early favorite to see the most save opportunities in the postseason.
‘No one’s going to care’: Freddie Freeman bluntly puts Dodgers’ single-season franchise wins record into MLB Playoff perspective
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise’s single season wins record after they banked victory number 107 on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was critical to the win, as he delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning.
