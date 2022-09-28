Alyce J. Schoenwetter, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam. The former Alyce Jeanne Schmoldt was born on January 20, 1931 in the town of Lowell, Dodge County, the daughter of Frederick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt. She was united in marriage with Robert Schoenwetter of April 16, 1955 in Lowell, WI. Alyce grew up on the family farm. She worked many years at Hillside Hospital and the Lutheran Hospital. She was a leader for Girl and Boy Scouts. As a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School classes and served as Elder. After retirement began she volunteered many hours for Hillside Manor, BDCH and with fund raising projects for Partners of BDCH. She enjoyed time with family and friends, travel, time spent in her flower beds and she always had a good book close by. She spent many happy hours wood carving with friends at the Watermark.

