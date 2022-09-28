Read full article on original website
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
BDFD Called To Metalcraft of Mayville
Waupun Officials Suggest Possible Referendum To Cover Expanding Ambulance, Fire Service Costs
(Waupun) Waupun residents could see a referendum next year to help cover the costs of expanding its ambulance service. The city recently launched an Emergency Medical Responder program, which is currently being bolstered by trained “paid-on-call volunteers.”. Mayor Rohn Bishop says the program started to help cut down on...
James Wierenga
James Wierenga, 90, of Waupun, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Jim was born September 23, 1932 in the Netherlands the son of John and Tena Elgersma Wierenga. Jim moved to the United States with his family when he was 15 years old. On September 21, 1951 he married Mildred Hopp in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the town of Alto all their married life. Mildred preceded Jim in death in 1991. On June 26, 1992 he married Marlene Navis Tazelaar and they resided in Waupun. Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
News – September 29, 2022
(Beaver Dam) The republican candidate for Wisconsin governor was in Beaver Dam Wednesday. Tim Michels stopped by Cocktails Bar and Grill to make his pitch to local voters. Michels says the two main legislative priorities he will focus on if elected are election integrity and education reform. You can listen to Michels full speech at DailyDodge.com.
Wisconsin Gas Prices Higher Than National Average
(Dodge County) Wisconsin drivers are paying more than the national average for gas. Gas prices are rising despite crude oil prices continuing to drop. A barrel of oil was under $80-dollars on Monday, but according to the AAA, gas prices rose over nine-cents during the previous week for a national average of $3.76 a gallon.
DNR Proposes Closing A Portion Of Horicon Marsh To Hunting
(Horicon) The public is asked to comment on variances to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area’s master plan. A master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives. The Horicon Marsh’s proposed...
Governor Evers Attends Ribbon Cutting For SSM Health’s New Mental Health Unit
(Ripon) The governor was on hand as SSM Health held a ribbon-cutting for its new mental health outpatient day stabilization unit at Ripon Community Hospital. The new service is supported by a $158,000 Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant from the state’s Department of Administration. Governor Tony Evers says the program...
Alyce J. Schoenwetter
Alyce J. Schoenwetter, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam. The former Alyce Jeanne Schmoldt was born on January 20, 1931 in the town of Lowell, Dodge County, the daughter of Frederick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt. She was united in marriage with Robert Schoenwetter of April 16, 1955 in Lowell, WI. Alyce grew up on the family farm. She worked many years at Hillside Hospital and the Lutheran Hospital. She was a leader for Girl and Boy Scouts. As a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School classes and served as Elder. After retirement began she volunteered many hours for Hillside Manor, BDCH and with fund raising projects for Partners of BDCH. She enjoyed time with family and friends, travel, time spent in her flower beds and she always had a good book close by. She spent many happy hours wood carving with friends at the Watermark.
Tim Michels Makes Campaign Stop In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) The republican candidate for Wisconsin governor was in Beaver Dam Wednesday. Tim Michels stopped by Cocktails Bar and Grill to make his pitch to local voters. “People are ready for change. People don’t like politics as usual, they don’t like the direction of government, they don’t like the direction of the United States, they do not like the weak leadership that we have in Madison,” says Michels.
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday – 9-27-22
GK Stats: BD – 1st half Avery Ollanketo had 1 save, 2nd half – Carson Franke had 2 saves including a save on a penalty kick. “This was another good soccer match. When we scored early, we put pressure on them for most of the first half. Even when the scored to tie the score, we continued to play hard and control the pace of the game. Our 3 midfielders tonight, JJ Espinosa, Riley VanPembrook and Luis Hernandez played exceptionally well tonight moving the ball. Carson Franke saved a penalty kick in the 77th minute to help seal the win for the team. This was another team win as these guys are playing well. We head to Oshkosh on Thursday to face Oshkosh North.” – BD Coach Dave Elgersma.
Gabby Wilke Commits To South Dakota
Beaver Dam High school junior Gabby Wilke verbally committed to play college basketball at NCAA Division One University of South Dakota over the weekend. “Coach Kayla (Karius) has been recruiting me ever since she was at Wisconsin and my sister (Maty Wilke) committed to her there. ” Wilke told DailyDodge.com. “Then she went to Drake and recruited me. When she went to South Dakota she offered me there and I just kind of new right from my first visit this was a special place and I wanted to go there. “
Wayland Athletics Wants To Ring The Bell
The fall high school sports season is in full effect and new Wayland Academy Athletic Director Cody Schultz is excited to be a part of the Big Red Family. Schultz was hired at Wayland this summer after a successful time stint in the same position in the Fall River School District.
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe High School Team Of The Week 9/27/22
This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team Of The Week is the Randolph girls volleyball team. The Rockets having another spectacular season that has seen them dominate teams from all divisions. Recently the Rockets won the Monona Grove Tournament that consisted of seven Division One schools and the Division 3 Rockets! The solid play has pushed the Rockets into the top 5 of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings.
WVBCA High School Rankings – Week 5 9/27/22
The Randolph girls volleyball team jumped up one spot to #3 in this week’s Division Three Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches High School Rankings. Central Wisconsin Christian is 8th in D4. Check out the rankings at the link below. If you have a question about this story or have an idea...
